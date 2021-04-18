Estate Planning: Non-family member personal representatives

To get back to the reader’s question, what happens if you don’t have any family to serve? The first thing I would suggest is that although you might not be close, you likely have family. If you are insistent on using a family member, I’m guessing that you have some family somewhere. Whether they are the right person for the job, I don’t know, but if you want a family member to do it, I bet there is a relative.

If you don’t have your heart set on a family member, consider a close friend. Remember that there is no requirement that the personal representative be a relative. If you have a friend that is organized, trustworthy and willing, they might be an option.

If you don’t have a friend or family member, you might consider using an institution that holds trust powers, such as a bank’s trust department. We are fortunate in Northwest Indiana to have a number of community banks that still offer traditional trust services such as estate administration. Sure, they charge a fee for their services, but in return you receive expertise in estate administration. Your family will also have someone to yell at if things go bad.