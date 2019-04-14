Q: Will there be any problem naming my son executor if he lives in another state? Would it be easier if I used a trust and named him trustee?
A: The reality today is that children don't always stay where they were raised. People move around for a lot of reasons, but career opportunities seems to be one that I hear frequently. I don't often hear, "my son moved to New Jersey for the sun."
As a general rule, appointing a non-resident as personal representative isn't an issue. There are a couple of additional steps, but it isn't difficult or even that unusual anymore.
In order for a person to serve as a personal representative, whether a resident or non-resident, he (or she) must meet certain qualifications. The person must be at least 18 years old, not incapacitated, never convicted of a felony and not a person the court finds unsuitable.
If the person meets those qualifications, he can serve as personal representative. Now, in addition to those qualifications, a non-resident will have to appoint a resident agent to accept service, process notices and other documents. In other words, someone within the state of Indiana has to be the non-resident's agent for jurisdictional purposes.
Remember that a state court's jurisdiction stops at the state line. To make sure the court has authority over a non-resident, that person has to designate someone within the state to be his agent.
Finally, a non-resident is more likely to have to post a bond than a resident. Bond is essentially an insurance policy that guarantees to reimburse the estate if the personal representative runs off with the money.
A court is more likely to waive posting of the bond if the personal representative is a resident than if the personal representative is not. To me, this is the most significant difference between naming a resident and non-resident personal representative. Bonds can be expensive.
Finally, many of the requirements that a personal representative must meet are avoided using a trust. Since there generally isn't a court involved, the Settlor of the trust can usually choose anyone she wants to serve as trustee and there isn't a bond requirement.
Now, I'm not suggesting that you just pick any knucklehead to serve as trustee, but the Settlor has a lot of discretion and the residency of the trustee becomes a lot less important.
From a practical standpoint, using a trust is preferable to a probate estate. However, if your only concern is the residency of the personal representative, be at ease. It's not that big of a deal.