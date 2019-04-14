{{featured_button_text}}

Q: Will there be any problem naming my son executor if he lives in another state? Would it be easier if I used a trust and named him trustee?

A: The reality today is that children don't always stay where they were raised. People move around for a lot of reasons, but career opportunities seems to be one that I hear frequently. I don't often hear, "my son moved to New Jersey for the sun."

As a general rule, appointing a non-resident as personal representative isn't an issue. There are a couple of additional steps, but it isn't difficult or even that unusual anymore.

In order for a person to serve as a personal representative, whether a resident or non-resident, he (or she) must meet certain qualifications. The person must be at least 18 years old, not incapacitated, never convicted of a felony and not a person the court finds unsuitable.

If the person meets those qualifications, he can serve as personal representative. Now, in addition to those qualifications, a non-resident will have to appoint a resident agent to accept service, process notices and other documents. In other words, someone within the state of Indiana has to be the non-resident's agent for jurisdictional purposes.

Remember that a state court's jurisdiction stops at the state line. To make sure the court has authority over a non-resident, that person has to designate someone within the state to be his agent.

Finally, a non-resident is more likely to have to post a bond than a resident. Bond is essentially an insurance policy that guarantees to reimburse the estate if the personal representative runs off with the money.

A court is more likely to waive posting of the bond if the personal representative is a resident than if the personal representative is not. To me, this is the most significant difference between naming a resident and non-resident personal representative. Bonds can be expensive.

Finally, many of the requirements that a personal representative must meet are avoided using a trust. Since there generally isn't a court involved, the Settlor of the trust can usually choose anyone she wants to serve as trustee and there isn't a bond requirement.

Now, I'm not suggesting that you just pick any knucklehead to serve as trustee, but the Settlor has a lot of discretion and the residency of the trustee becomes a lot less important.

From a practical standpoint, using a trust is preferable to a probate estate. However, if your only concern is the residency of the personal representative, be at ease. It's not that big of a deal.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags