Estate Planning: Obtaining a copy of the trust

Q: What can be done if a trustee refuses to give the beneficiary a copy of the trust and isn’t following it?

A: As a general rule, an income beneficiary or remainderman is entitled to a complete copy of the trust agreement. However, this general rule isn’t necessarily hard and fast. It can be modified under certain circumstances.

For example, a trust agreement’s terms can restrict the trustee to only providing a copy of the portion of the trust’s administrative provisions and the specific portion that pertains to the beneficiary’s individual interest. In other words, the trust can restrict access to the trust agreement to the portions that specially apply to the beneficiary.

In either case, if a beneficiary hasn’t been provided a copy of the trust, or the portion they are entitled too, they can request a copy of it from the trustee. They may not receive the entire trust agreement but they should at least know what the trust says as it applies to the beneficiary.

If after receiving a copy of the trust, or its relevant portions, it appears that the trustee isn’t complying with the terms, there are ways for a beneficiary to enforce the trust and protect their interests.

Start by requesting a meeting the with trustee to discuss your concerns. It may be a misunderstanding or an honest mistake. Unless the trustee is a professional trustee, such a bank’s trust department, chances are trust administration is new to them. Discuss the concerns and see if the issues can’t be resolved amicably.

If after meeting with the trustee your concerns aren’t addressed, it may be time to consult an attorney.

Trusts can be docketed with the court and enforced through legal action. Once docketed, the court can oversee the administration of the trust and issue appropriate orders after everyone has been provided an opportunity to be heard. Courts can enforce the terms of the trust and even remove trustees.

Finally, it’s important to remember that the words in the trust mean things. For example; “may” and “shall” are not the same word. Just because the trust provides that a trustee “may’ do something, doesn’t mean that they “shall” do it. Trustees are often given a lot discretion and it doesn’t take much to justify a discretionary decision. Trustees are often selected for that very reason.

As a beneficiary of a trust, you have legally enforceable rights. However, trustees also have duties and responsibilities and often have a lot of discretion when it comes to the administration of the trust. The result is often a difference of opinion that may require a court to resolve it.

