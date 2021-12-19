Estate Planning: Obtaining legal descriptions

I also recently completed a search in Newton County and they used an easily navigable commercial site called doxpop. I’m guessing other counties that don’t have their own searchable database but may use a similar commercial site.

If you are not computer literate, you can also visit the recorder’s office in person. My experience is that the folks that work there are extremely helpful and will help you obtain copies of previous deeds.

Now having said that, I strongly urge you to engage the services of an attorney for the deed rather than using your son. I’m sure that your son is an extremely capable man, but deeds are sophisticated documents and it’s really important that they be completed correctly. Deeds are not something that you want to guess at.

Deeds are usually inexpensive to prepare and using an attorney will guarantee that it is done correctly. You can also take the opportunity to discuss with the attorney whether you should be using the deed at all.

I’m usually not a fan of adding children to the title of the home. There is almost always a better a way to accomplish your goals without giving your kids a current interest. One of those other options may turn out to be the way to go.

