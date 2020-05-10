Estate Planning: Organization is key

Q: I am working on getting my parents' affairs in order. They have an estate plan in place. What else should they do to make it easier on the family after their death?
A: Once you have the estate plan in place, you have taken the first step. It’s a really important step, but it is just the first one.
The thing that I try to stress to my estate-planning clients is the importance of being organized. The more organized that you are, the easier it will be to administer your affairs after your death.
One of the first questions after an estate plan is completed is what they should do with it. In other words, where should the plan be stored? My usual answer is to keep the plan in a safe but accessible location.
For example, if you have a safe deposit box, that is usually a good place assuming that the family has access to the box. If the family doesn’t have access to the safe deposit box, you can still use it but there will be a few hoops to jump through before the family can access the box. Not a huge problem, but it will be a hurdle.
If you have a desk drawer or file cabinet that you keep your important papers in, that’s a good spot, as long as the family knows about it. You could tell your children that if anything bad happens, the estate planning documents are in the top right-hand drawer of the desk with your other important papers.
Wherever you chose to keep the plan, make sure that it is accessible. Don’t bury the will in the back yard or tape it to the back of a picture. I had a client once find a deceased loved one’s CDs at the bottom of a clothes hamper. A clothes hamper would be an example of one of those places that you should not use to store the estate plan. Unless of course that’s where you keep your important papers and the family knows that. Now don’t get me wrong; that would still be weird. However, the clothes hamper could be acceptable if the family knows to look there. If they don’t know to look there, then I wouldn’t.
Another thing that would be helpful is a list of investments, bank accounts and other assets and where they can be found. Also keep the list up to date. The list will not be as helpful if it isn’t current.
Also, provide a list of advisers. The list should include the names, addresses and phone numbers for your investment guy, your accountant and your attorney. Don’t assume that your family will know your accountant’s name just because you mentioned it at lunch.
Finally, if there are family members or friends that you want to be notified, leave a list and how to get ahold of them. If you are a close family, they may already know this. If not, or if they won’t know how to contact them, leave a list. My dad passed away about six years ago and to this day, I’m not sure that his sister knows. Unfortunately, none of us knew how to get ahold of her. An address and phone number would have been helpful.
If you want to make things easier on your family after your death, organization is key. The more organized you are, the easier it will be wrap up your affairs.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
