Estate Planning: Organization is key

Wherever you chose to keep the plan, make sure that it is accessible. Don’t bury the will in the back yard or tape it to the back of a picture. I had a client once find a deceased loved one’s CDs at the bottom of a clothes hamper. A clothes hamper would be an example of one of those places that you should not use to store the estate plan. Unless of course that’s where you keep your important papers and the family knows that. Now don’t get me wrong; that would still be weird. However, the clothes hamper could be acceptable if the family knows to look there. If they don’t know to look there, then I wouldn’t.

Another thing that would be helpful is a list of investments, bank accounts and other assets and where they can be found. Also keep the list up to date. The list will not be as helpful if it isn’t current.

Also, provide a list of advisers. The list should include the names, addresses and phone numbers for your investment guy, your accountant and your attorney. Don’t assume that your family will know your accountant’s name just because you mentioned it at lunch.