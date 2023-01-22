Estate Planning: Out-of-state property and wills

Q: If you own real estate in another state, should you have a will from that state? Are there any benefits to having a will from another state?

A: You do not need a second will. If you have a will that was properly executed in the state in which you resided in at the time it was executed, you should be okay. Most states accept a will that was properly executed in the state of its creation. For example, Indiana will recognize a validly executed will from Illinois.

In fact, I’m not sure that you can even have a second will. Most wills revoke prior wills so a second valid will would likely revoke the first one leaving the new will as the only valid will.

The bigger problem that you are likely facing is the fact that you own real estate in a state other than Indiana. That poses some difficulties that you should plan for.

Remember that laws that affect inheritance and probate are made at the state level. You aren’t going to find a lot of federal probate rules. Since probate laws are made at the state level, their efficacy stops at the state border.

With this in mind, a probate administration in Indiana is not going to be effective for real property owned in another state, let’s say Illinois. If you want to transfer the Illinois property, you are going to have to follow Illinois’ procedure. That’s not to say that the Indiana will can’t be utilized but it may need to be probated in the other state. This may result in the dreaded ancillary estate administration.

An ancillary estate administration is essentially a second probate administration in a state other than the decedent’s home state. The ancillary estate would be used to transfer title to the out of state property.

Now, the reason for avoiding an ancillary estate should be fairly obvious; expense. A second probate administration will likely result in additional attorney fees and administrative expenses.

If you want to avoid an ancillary estate, you should plan accordingly. Start by discussing the situation with an attorney licensed within the other state. Chances are pretty good that a living trust could be the ticket to avoiding an ancillary estate. If you don’t have a trust, the other state may have a mechanism that could help you avoid an ancillary estate. For example, Indiana allows for the creation of Transfer on Death Deeds (TOD Deeds). Maybe the other state has a similar device. Or perhaps the other state has an affidavit similar to Indiana’s devolution affidavit that would allow for the transfer of the real estate.

Ancillary estates can be bothersome and expensive. Fortunately, you likely have options. Unfortunately, you won’t know what those are until you sit down with an attorney to determine what planning is required.