Estate Planning: Out-of-state property

Q: My family has owned a cabin on a lake in Michigan for years. Recently we started talking about keeping it in the family if something happens to us. Since the cabin is in Michigan, do we need a Michigan will in addition to our Indiana will to accomplish this?

A: The simple answer is no; you shouldn’t need two wills. Most states recognize out-of-state wills. Indiana recognizes wills that were executed in other states so long as they were validly executed in that jurisdiction. In other words, if you have a will that was validly executed in Michigan, Indiana will recognize it as a valid will. Most states would do the same with a validly executed Indiana will.

Unfortunately, I think your concern may be misplaced. If I were you, I’d be more concerned with the possibility of a dual probate situation.

As you know, probate laws are established by states. There aren’t a whole lot of federal probate laws. There are a whole bunch of federal tax laws that could affect an estate plan but not many probate laws.

Since states establish probate laws, their authority stops at the state’s borders. As soon as you step over the border, you have a whole different set of rules and procedures. You also may face what is known as an ancillary administration.