Estate Planning: Out-of-state property

Q: My family has owned a cabin on a lake in Michigan for years. Recently we started talking about keeping it in the family if something happens to us. Since the cabin is in Michigan, do we need a Michigan will in addition to our Indiana will to accomplish this?
A: The simple answer is no; you shouldn’t need two wills. Most states recognize out-of-state wills. Indiana recognizes wills that were executed in other states so long as they were validly executed in that jurisdiction. In other words, if you have a will that was validly executed in Michigan, Indiana will recognize it as a valid will. Most states would do the same with a validly executed Indiana will.
Unfortunately, I think your concern may be misplaced. If I were you, I’d be more concerned with the possibility of a dual probate situation.
As you know, probate laws are established by states. There aren’t a whole lot of federal probate laws. There are a whole bunch of federal tax laws that could affect an estate plan but not many probate laws.
Since states establish probate laws, their authority stops at the state’s borders. As soon as you step over the border, you have a whole different set of rules and procedures. You also may face what is known as an ancillary administration.
When you die, your family may face a probate administration to wrap up your affairs and distribute your property to your loved ones. But as you know, state’s probate authority pretty much stops at the border. What that means is if you own real property in another state, your family might have to open a probate administration in the state where the real property is located as well as in your home state. Yup, two probate administrations.
When you have two probate administrations, your family will face costs of administration in both estates. That potentially means two attorneys and two bills. Yikes.
One way to avoid the dreaded ancillary administration is to use a trust. Remember that trusts can be used to avoid probate. If you convey your cabin into a trust, the need for an ancillary estate is greatly reduced. Sure, you will have to pay a Michigan attorney to prepare and record a deed in trust, but I can almost guarantee that fee will be paltry compared to fees associated with an ancillary estate.
You’ve got a good eye. You spotted a potential estate planning problem. It wasn’t exactly what you thought it was, but you knew enough to know out-of-state property is an unusual estate planning issue. Nice job.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point.