Estate Planning: Personal property and the will

Q: A family member said that you wrote a while back that a person that has multiple children should leave all of the personal property to one of them and have them split it up. Is this true?
A: No; I never wrote that. In fact, I would spend the better part of a day arguing why that would be a terrible idea.
I’ve written about personal property a number of times over the years. In those columns I have made a number of suggestions as to how to deal with personal property. I’ve also named a number of things that you shouldn’t do. I didn’t go back and look but I’m guessing leaving everything to one person and relying on them to distribute it would have been one of those things not to do.
The most common way to deal with personal property is to simply distributed it equally to the beneficiaries. This doesn’t offer much guidance but at least you give everyone a say in the distribution.
To add a little beef to a distribution clause, I usually recommend a time limit for them to agree as to how the personal property should be distributed. For example, I like to add something like “the Personal Representative shall sell any personal property as to which there is no agreement within Five (5) months after the date of my death.” The idea is to let everyone know that if they can’t work this out themselves, the property might be sold to a stranger. The thought of someone else sitting at dad’s desk usually helps everyone be a little more willing to compromise.
Another thing I like to add to the will is a reference to a personal property distribution letter. Essentially, the will states that the testator/testatrix may leave a properly executed personal property distribution letter detailing who gets what. You can also add the distribution language directly to the will, but if you change your mind, a new will may be required. If you use the letter, you can simply tear it up each time you change your mind about who’s getting what.
Among the things I don’t recommend is leaving all of the property to one person and directing them to distribute it. I also don’t recommend putting stickers on the bottom of the personal property directing who gets what.
Both of those things sound fairly reasonable but how would you ever enforce them? Stickers can fall off or be removed and loved ones don’t always do what we expect them to do.
I’m a fan of planning for the personal property. Most of the fights that I’ve seen in estates started with issues about the personal property. Planning can help avoid these types of situations. It can also assure you that you will get your most personal items to the folks that will appreciate them as much as you do.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
