Estate Planning: Personal property and the will

Q: A family member said that you wrote a while back that a person that has multiple children should leave all of the personal property to one of them and have them split it up. Is this true?

A: No; I never wrote that. In fact, I would spend the better part of a day arguing why that would be a terrible idea.

I’ve written about personal property a number of times over the years. In those columns I have made a number of suggestions as to how to deal with personal property. I’ve also named a number of things that you shouldn’t do. I didn’t go back and look but I’m guessing leaving everything to one person and relying on them to distribute it would have been one of those things not to do.

The most common way to deal with personal property is to simply distributed it equally to the beneficiaries. This doesn’t offer much guidance but at least you give everyone a say in the distribution.