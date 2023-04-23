Last week I wrote about my family losing our beloved dog, Kelsey. I received a number of emails expressing sympathies for our loss. I had no idea there were that many folks who felt the same way about their pets. Thank you for your kind words.

I also received several emails concerning something that I mentioned in the article: pet trusts. Most of the folks had never heard of them or how they worked and asked if I could expand on them.

Whenever I discuss planning for pets, it usually involves deciding who should receive your furry, feathery or scaly friend. During the conversation, I remind folks that not everyone is a pet person and they should really think about who will take care of their pet. I also remind them that not everyone will have the time to commit to caring for their pet or even room for them.

One of the other things that I think is really important to consider when planning for your pet is the financial commitment that pets require. Pets can be expensive to own and not everyone has the financial resources to provide for their care. Food and veterinary care can put a substantial strain on a family budget. That’s where a pet trust can help.

Now, I’m not suggesting that you leave a bunch of money to Fido. I mean where would he spend it?

What you can do is establish a simple pet trust to help provide for the care of your pet. Before you roll your eyes, the amount of money doesn’t have to be substantial. In other words, you don’t have to leave half of your estate to the pet trust. You can if that fits into your plan, but you don’t have to.

Essentially, a pet trust is a simple trust that you can establish in your will (a testamentary pet trust) or in your revocable living trust. The purpose of a pet trust is to establish a device to hold funds for the purpose of caring for your pet after your death.

Like I said, you can’t leave money directly to your pet, but you can leave it to a trust established for their benefit and designate who will serve as trustee to administer and distribute the funds. The cool thing about establishing a pet trust, as opposed to leaving money directly to the loved one who will care for your pet, is control. You can establish the terms under which the trust is administered.

The trust can provide that funds can be used for veterinary care or food. It can provide that funds can be used to purchase all the other stuff that goes along with owning a pet like toys, leashes and cages. If you are one of those people who like to take their pet to the dog park or to doggy daycare, the trust can be written to include those things. There is a lot of flexibility.

If there is money left in the trust after your pet has crossed the rainbow bridge, you can designate what happens to the remaining funds. It can go to your loved ones or to anyone else, including a not-for-profit that helps care for abandoned and abused animals. Not-for-profits are almost always short of funds so any donations will be very much appreciated.

Personally, I like pet trusts. They are a great way to provide for a valuable member of the family without a lot of complicated planning. They also give you peace of mind in knowing that your pet is cared for after you are gone.