Estate Planning: Plan portability in a mobile world

Q: Since people move around so much these days, how portable are estate plans?

A: You are right: people don’t stay in one place anymore. There was a time when most people died within 50 miles of where they were born. That is no longer the case. People move around a lot.

As you know, laws relating to wills and probate are not federal. Each state has its own sets of laws that address what is and is not a valid will. Each state also determines for itself which wills are admissible. Federal law does not determine what is a valid will.

With that in mind, the simple answer to your question is that estate plans are generally portable. Indiana has a statute that essentially states that a will that was validly executed and is admissible in another jurisdiction will be recognized in Indiana. Although I haven’t researched it, I suspect that other states have similar provisions.

However, although the plan may be valid in another state, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have it looked at when you establish a new residency.