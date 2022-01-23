Estate Planning: Planning for a SINK

Q: I’m a single man. I’ve never been married and I don’t have any kids. How badly do I need to plan? What if I want to leave it all to my nieces and nephews?

A: You are what is affectionately known as a SINK (Single Income, No Kids). This is similar to but different than a DINK (Dual Income, No Kids).

The simple answer to your question is that you really need to plan.

Since you are single and have no children, you occupy a unique position. If you die without a will, your beneficiaries are determined under Indiana’s intestate statutes. The intestate statutes are rarely adequate to meet a person’s testamentary needs. As a single person with no children, it can affect you even more adversely.

Usually when you see an intestate estate, the assets end up in the hands of the spouse, children or both. In your case, you have neither of those individuals. That means that your estate is likely going to end up with your parent and siblings. The only way your nieces and nephews will be involved is if you have a predeceased sibling who left children. In that case your nieces and nephews from your deceased sibling will take his or her share.