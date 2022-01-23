Estate Planning: Planning for a SINK

Q: I’m a single man. I’ve never been married and I don’t have any kids. How badly do I need to plan? What if I want to leave it all to my nieces and nephews?
A: You are what is affectionately known as a SINK (Single Income, No Kids). This is similar to but different than a DINK (Dual Income, No Kids).
The simple answer to your question is that you really need to plan.
Since you are single and have no children, you occupy a unique position. If you die without a will, your beneficiaries are determined under Indiana’s intestate statutes. The intestate statutes are rarely adequate to meet a person’s testamentary needs. As a single person with no children, it can affect you even more adversely.
Usually when you see an intestate estate, the assets end up in the hands of the spouse, children or both. In your case, you have neither of those individuals. That means that your estate is likely going to end up with your parent and siblings. The only way your nieces and nephews will be involved is if you have a predeceased sibling who left children. In that case your nieces and nephews from your deceased sibling will take his or her share.
You’ve indicated that you wish to include your nieces and nephews. If that is the case, you absolutely need to plan. Relying on the intestate statutes in your case would almost certainly not satisfy your goals.
Also, remember that estate planning is more than just getting your stuff to your loved ones. A thorough estate plan should include documents relating your health and well-being during your lifetime.
If you become disabled and are unable to make decisions for yourself, there may be no one in a position to help you or make decisions for you. In your case, you should give serious thought to executing a power of attorney and a healthcare representative designation. You should also consider executing an advanced medical directive to address end of life decisions.
Because your family ties are a bit more stretched than a married individual with children, you need to plan. If you don’t, you could leave a real mess for your loved ones and the nieces and nephews that you most want to include may not receive anything.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.