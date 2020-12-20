Estate Planning: Planning for collections

Valuing the asset may also be a potential issue. A coin collection can be valued several different ways. For example, a dealer may give you one number while an appraiser who has experience with the type of collection may give you a whole different number. Remember that there is a difference between selling the collection to a dealer who is going to sell it to someone else and selling the items at auction. The dealer is going to need to make money on the collection so you are likely going to see a lesser value. On the other hand, a person who buys the items at auction is more likely to be the person who is going to ultimately possess it; maybe for as long as you have.