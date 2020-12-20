Estate Planning: Planning for collections

Q: I have a coin collection that has significant value. Is there anything that I need to do to plan for the coin collection?
A: A collection that has significant value needs to be planned for just like any other valuable asset. The biggest difference tends to relate to how it is ultimately valued and how it is disposed of.
Collections are treated as personal property. Therefore, a collection, if not otherwise planned for, will be distributed pursuant to the personal property distribution language. If there is not specific language addressing the collection and no personal property distribution language, then it will be distributed pursuant to the residue clause of the estate plan.
From my point of view, collections should be treated differently than other personal property. I mean, do you really intend to treat the couch the same way you treat a collection that you’ve spent a lifetime accumulating? In the past, the folks that I’ve worked with that have significant collections tended to have a strong attachment to it. I won’t use the word obsessed, but often times they have strong feelings about the collection.
If you have a strong attachment to a collection, why not plan for it? Is there a family member or friend that collects the same items? Is there a family member or friend who helped you with the collection that would really like to have it after your death?
Personally, I’m in favor of planning for personal property that has significant personal value. Whether it’s a collection or a treasured family heirloom, a little planning can go a long way.
Valuing the asset may also be a potential issue. A coin collection can be valued several different ways. For example, a dealer may give you one number while an appraiser who has experience with the type of collection may give you a whole different number. Remember that there is a difference between selling the collection to a dealer who is going to sell it to someone else and selling the items at auction. The dealer is going to need to make money on the collection so you are likely going to see a lesser value. On the other hand, a person who buys the items at auction is more likely to be the person who is going to ultimately possess it; maybe for as long as you have.
The moral of the story is that it might be a good idea to discuss unusual or valuable collections with the attorney. They may have some ideas as to how the collection can be handled in the estate plan. Collections don’t tend to be run-of-the-mill personal property, so why not spend a few minutes thinking about it?
