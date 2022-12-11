Estate Planning: Planning for pets

Q: When planning for pets, is there anything special that you need to do?

A: Pets present a unique situation in estate planning. On the one hand, pets are personal property and should be planned for accordingly. On the other hand, pets occupy a special place in our lives and suggesting otherwise would be insulting. I’d likely get punched by some clients if I suggested that the family pet should be treated the same as the couch or refrigerator.

When planning for your pet, the first thing that you need to remember is that not everyone is cut out to be a pet owner. It may be a little mean to say, but some folks just should not own a pet. I don’t mean to suggest that they are bad people, but owning and caring for a pet takes a certain amount of time and not everyone sees spending that time as rewarding. Just consider if the person that you intend to leave your pets to will be as excited to see the pet when they get home from work as the pet will be to see them.

Consider if the recipients are even allowed to own pets. Some apartment complexes don’t allow pets. Some neighborhoods may restrict the type or number of pets that a resident can own. You don’t want to choose someone to care for furry friend only to find out they can’t do it.

Also, consider if the potential recipient of your pet is financially able to care for the pet. Pets can be expensive to own. Food and vet care can add up quickly and if they aren’t in a position financially to assume that cost, things may not work out.

Once you have decided who you want to care for your pet, you might consider helping out with their care by establishing a pet trust. A pet trust can provide financial resources to help cover the increased cost of caring for your pet after you are gone. They aren’t complicated and don’t require a lot of money to fund. You can even designate a deserving charity that provides services to animals to receive any money left after the pet has crossed the rainbow bridge. That way you can help out other animals in need.

Finally, remember that not all pets are created equal. Anyone who has owned a dog or cat can testify that their lives are not that long in the grand scheme of things. On the other hand, some animals like some species of birds, can live for forty, fifty and even sixty years. The first time I planned for a special type of bird, I was shocked to find out the bird was likely to outlive me.

If you are a pet owner, at least consider what will happen to your pet if something bad should happen to you. Our pets are family and should be planned for as such.