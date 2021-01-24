Estate Planning: Planning for unmarried couples

Q: My boyfriend and I have been together for more than 15 years. The house and one car are in both of our names, but the other vehicles are not. Can we type up a document detailing how we want our personal property distributed and have it notarized? Can I use the document to transfer title to the other vehicles?

A: This question touches on so many estate planning issues that it could be a bar exam question. However, since I only have limited space, I’m going to concentrate on estate planning needs of unmarried cohabiting adults.

As most of you know, Indiana does not recognize common law marriage. That means unless you have the paper, Indiana doesn’t recognize you as married. If the state doesn’t recognize the marriage, the couple does not receive any of the rights and benefits bestowed upon married couples, including inheritance rights. It’s for this reason that unmarried cohabiting adults have to plan to create those rights.

In the reader’s case, signing a document is unlikely to be enough. The couple needs to create an appropriate estate plan. If they truly want inheritance rights, they need to execute testamentary documents such as wills. The notarized document could be evidence of intent, but if it’s not executed properly, it’s not likely an enforceable testamentary document. I wouldn’t rely on it.