This past week my family had to say goodbye to Kelsey, our 14-year-old rescue. I was going to write about this last week but I was afraid I might start crying again. The grieving has not gone well.

We adopted Kelsey when she was just a little puff ball and the kids were young. Kelsey was a living cliché in the shape of a dog. She would literally dig holes and bury things in the yard and planters. She would nudge your hand if you weren’t petting her and don’t even get me started if she happened to see a squirrel. She loved her family and we loved her right back.

Kelsey started to get sick about a year ago and went down hill from there. Recently, she was having trouble moving around and appeared to be in pain more and more. It was one of the most difficult decisions that we’ve ever had to make but we knew it was time.

Kelsey hated being in the car and the thought of driving her to a vet to have her put to sleep was not something we were looking forward too. Fortunately, a friend recommended Home to Heaven, a service that would come to the house. An appointment was made and the folks handled it right in Kelsey’s favorite spot. They absolutely could not have been nicer and made this horrible event less painful.

I’m not sure how other people feel about their pets, but in our house, they are family members. We felt so strongly about Kelsey that we included her in our estate plan. We amended our trust years ago to address her.

If your pet is just a pet, you can probably stop reading here. However, if your pet is a family member, why not include them in the estate plan? I’m not suggesting that you leave your pet a pile of money, but you can include them in the plan.

For example, you can designate who receives your pet. Pets are treated as personal property from an estate planning point of view and you can designate in your will or trust who receives them. Keep in mind that not everyone is a pet lover so really give it some thought. Don’t leave your beloved fur baby to someone who isn’t going to love them as much as you do.

Make sure that whomever receives your pet has the time for pet ownership. If the recipient doesn’t have the time to commit to the pet, you might consider someone else. Also remember that some pets, like certain birds, can live for many decades. Have a conversation with them to make sure that they have a plan in case they pass before the pet.

Pets can be expensive so make sure that whomever you leave your pet to has both the time and the resources to care for them. Food, toys and veterinary care can really add up, so make sure that the recipient can afford to take on the responsibility.

Speaking of money, you can help offset the cost associated with pet ownership by setting up a pet trust in your estate plan. The terms of the trust can be flexible, but you should at least provide a pool of money to help pay for your pet’s care. Any money left after their death can be distributed to family members or perhaps a charity that cares for animals.

Planning for a pet isn’t difficult, it just takes a little thought and some motivation. Consider how much better your pets have made your lives and plan.

I want to thank Dr. Beyer, Keta and all the folks at Home to Heaven for being so wonderful to my family during this horrible time. I can’t say that you made it easy, but you certainly brought a lot of peace and comfort to us. Thank you.