Estate Planning: Planning isn’t fun, but is necessary

This week I had to be a witness in a trial. I had to make two different appearances and answer questions under oath. It wasn’t fun. I don’t do a lot trial work but when I’m in a court room I prefer to be at one of the tables rather than in the chair they provide to the witnesses.

This isn’t the first time I’ve had to testify in a trial. A long, long, long time ago, I had to appear in court under oath for my first job. I had only been out of law school about a year when I appeared and one of the attorneys that questioned me was someone I graduated with about a year before.

Admittedly, the first time with a classmate was a lot weirder, but neither of my appearances were what you would call relaxing. I was nervous and stressed and I really didn’t want to be there. In fact, since neither side subpoenaed me, I wasn’t even legally required to be there. I was asked to appear to help resolve a dispute so I overcame my uneasiness and appeared.

The way I felt the last couple of days kind of reminded me of how some of my clients feel when they call me: stressed and uneasy.

Let’s face it, estate planning isn’t anyone’s idea of fun. Actually, I kind of like it, but for most normal people it isn’t one the pleasures that this life brings.

The truth is that facing your mortality is unpleasant. Realizing that one day your family will wake up in the morning and you don’t can lead to some sleepless nights. I get it; I really do.

The thing is estate planning is really important. It’s important to each of us personally and it’s important to the ones we love.

I know that I keep saying that this stuff is important but that’s because it is. If you don’t have a plan in place, bad things can and often do happen. I know that we’ve all heard the stories about how someone’s mom died and everything was wrapped up in a day, easy peasy. On the other hand, I can point to a bunch of times when things didn’t go smoothly at all.

It isn’t easy to face a total stranger and tell them about your wealth and family. Honestly, those are the reasons that you should plan. If you want to make sure your wealth is passed upon to those most deserving with as few problems as possible, a visit to the attorney’s office is an absolute must.

So come on folks. A little bit of discomfort to avoid leaving a mess for your family is a pretty good deal. It won’t be fun but it’s absolutely necessary for the ones that we love.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0