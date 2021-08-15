Estate Planning: POAs vs. joint ownership

Q: I have power of attorney for my parents. How do I add it to their bank accounts? Would it be better to be added on the account rather than using the power of attorney?

A: As you know, a power of attorney (POA) allows another person, the Attorney-in-Fact (AIF), to conduct business on behalf of the principal. The POA authorizes the AIF to sign for and on behalf of the principal.

In the circumstances that you describe, the POA should allow you to access your parents’ bank accounts and make deposits and write checks on their behalf. The POA doesn’t create any ownership interest in the bank accounts. Rather, it only allows access and signature authority.

If your parents “add you” to the account, you become a joint owner of the account. As a joint owner, you would be granted all the authority that an owner of the account holds. Like the POA, you would be allowed to access the accounts and make deposits and withdrawals.

The down side, depending on your perspective, is that by adding you to the account, you acquire all the incidents of ownership. You wouldn’t be serving as a fiduciary like you would under the POA. Being an owner allows you to treat the money like it is your own.