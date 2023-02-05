Q: Is it better to be added to the title of a checking account or to be POA on it? How would a POA affect the account after death?

A: Being a joint owner and accessing a bank account utilizing a Power of Attorney (POA) are very different. Sure, you should be able to access that bank account either way, but the similarities end there.

When you “add” someone to a bank account, you likely create an ownership interest. An ownership interest comes with all of the benefits that one should expect. A joint owner should be able to write checks, make deposits and inquire about balances. All of the things that come with owning an account. However, keep in mind that a joint owner can treat the money in the account as their own and use it for any purpose that they want. They can even withdraw all of the money without any regard for the other joint owner.

Now, most of you are thinking that my son or daughter would never do anything like that, and you’re probably right. However, good people have been known to do dumb things and bad people have been known to do really dumb things. It’s pretty unlikely, but I have seen it happen, and it’s just as bad as you would imagine it could be.

Another thing to remember is that an ownership interest in the account could make it subject to collection by creditors. If a judgment is entered against a joint owner, the bank account may be subject to recovery by the judgement owner. Yikes.

A POA is different than adding someone as a joint owner. The attorney-in-fact does not obtain an ownership interest in the account. They can still write checks and access the account but it’s a fiduciary relationship. The money is not theirs and they can only do things that are for your benefit and not their own.

From my side of the desk, using a POA is almost always preferrable to adding a joint owner to an account. A POA offers all of the benefits with limited risk. I certainly wouldn’t say that it’s always preferrable but it usually is.

As for inheritance rights, there is a huge distinction. Since a POA does not create an ownership interest, the attorney-in-fact does not have any rights to the account after the death of the principal, or at least no more than he would have under the principal’s estate plan. On the other hand, the surviving joint owner would own the account in full after the death of the other joint owner.

If your ultimate goal is for the person to get the money after your death and you are willing to assume the risks during your lifetime, joint ownership might be a reasonable option. If, however, you are risk adverse, don’t want the person accessing your account to receive it after your death or if you want other people to receive a share too, the POA is probably a better option.