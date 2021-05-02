Estate Planning: Powers of attorney and conflicts of interest

Q: I am the POA for my mother. While reviewing her bank accounts, I found out that she doesn’t have any of the kids listed as payable on death (POD). Can I use the POA to add myself and my siblings as POD on her accounts? The goal is to avoid probate.

A: I almost threw this email right on the “Nope, I ain't touching that” pile. However, this question comes up more than you might think, so I’ll take a stab at it, but with a lot hesitation.

My answer is don’t do it. However, I freely admit that I could be wrong.

Here is the issue: A person who is designated Attorney in Fact (AIF) in a Power of Attorney (POA) is a fiduciary who is prohibited from being self-serving. In other words, they can’t do things that benefit themselves. The problem is the AIF can, in fact, do things that benefit themselves under certain circumstances. Clear as mud, right? Essentially, you can’t do it except when you can.

The Indiana Code provides that an AIF isn’t limited in what they can do just because they also might benefit. As long as they are acting with due care for the benefit of the principal, it might be OK.