Estate Planning: Powers of attorney and conflicts of interest

Q: I am the POA for my mother. While reviewing her bank accounts, I found out that she doesn’t have any of the kids listed as payable on death (POD). Can I use the POA to add myself and my siblings as POD on her accounts? The goal is to avoid probate.
A: I almost threw this email right on the “Nope, I ain't touching that” pile. However, this question comes up more than you might think, so I’ll take a stab at it, but with a lot hesitation.
My answer is don’t do it. However, I freely admit that I could be wrong.
Here is the issue: A person who is designated Attorney in Fact (AIF) in a Power of Attorney (POA) is a fiduciary who is prohibited from being self-serving. In other words, they can’t do things that benefit themselves. The problem is the AIF can, in fact, do things that benefit themselves under certain circumstances. Clear as mud, right? Essentially, you can’t do it except when you can.
The Indiana Code provides that an AIF isn’t limited in what they can do just because they also might benefit. As long as they are acting with due care for the benefit of the principal, it might be OK.
The Indiana Code also allows the AIF to take actions in relation to estate planning for the principal. The AIF can’t execute a will for the principal, but they might be able to establish a trust or take other actions relating to principal’s estate planning.
Keeping the above in mind, it would appear that an AIF might be able to add their name as a POD beneficiary. This is especially true if the AIF is adding all of the kids’ names to the POD beneficiary designation. However, I’m still not in favor.
First, I’m not sure how adding the kids’ names to the bank account benefits the principal. The principal may have wanted that all along, but it still seems questionable. I’m a firm believer in the “gut check” and this feels wrong.
Years ago, when Indiana still had an inheritance tax, gifting was a tax planning strategy that we regularly used. I added language to my POA form that specifically allows the AIF to make gifts, even to themselves, if it was part of a legitimate estate and tax planning strategy. In my opinion, the AIF shouldn’t be penalized simply because they are in charge. I’ve left that language in there even though we no longer have an inheritance tax, just because you never know. There was a potential problem and I attempted to plan around it by drafting accordingly.
This leads me to your problem. If you are seriously thinking about doing this, get an attorney to review the POA and issue an opinion as to whether the document or the law allows you to add the POD designations. Don’t guess: Hire an attorney to review your specific situation. There could be language in the POA that allows the AIF to add the designations.
Finally, since your mom is alive, why doesn’t she just add the designations herself? She can add the language and avoid the entire issue. To me, that would be the best way to address the situation.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.