Estate Planning: Probate and non-probate assets

Q: Mom has a will that includes biological children and step-children by name. After making the will, mom moves the house into a trust naming only the step-children beneficiaries. Does the trust supersede the will that names all of the children?
A: Your situation is really a question of what is a probate asset and what is a non-probate asset. It's important to understand the difference. If you don't understand the difference, unexpected things can and do happen.
Probate assets are essentially assets that you own in your name alone and which don't include beneficiary designations. For example, if you own your home in your name alone, the home is likely a probate asset.
Non-probate assets are pretty much everything else. Assets that are jointly owned, have designate beneficiaries or are in your trust, are examples of non-probate assets. Consider the house owned in your name alone that I mentioned in the previous paragraph. If you executed a transfer on death deed that names beneficiaries, the home becomes a non-probate asset.
Maybe it's easier to think of it this way: if you have to look to the will, or the intestate laws, if you don't have a will, to determine who will receive the property after death, it's a probate asset. If you can tell who will receive the property after your death without looking to the will or intestate statutes because there is a surviving joint owner or beneficiary, the property is a non-probate asset. The will only controls probate assets, not non-probate assets.
In your case, assuming mom was competent and able to legally convey the property to the trust, I would argue the trust determines what happens after death. The will has no effect on the ultimate transfer.
Now some of you might be thinking that's not fair. Maybe it is and maybe it isn't. I really have no opinion on the fairness of an estate plan like that. What is important to understand is that unless you are a surviving spouse, no one has legal rights to an inheritance. It's not your property until it is.
I meet with people all the time that want everything divided equally in the will but then add their daughter or son on their bank account so that they can "help them out". If the daughter or son was added as a joint owner, then that account belongs to them when the parent dies regardless as to what the will says. They may share it with their siblings or they might spend the money on a cruise for themselves. It becomes their money after the parent's death.
As long as mom is competent and understands what she is doing, she can leave her property to whomever she chooses. As long as mom can decide, she gets to decide.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.