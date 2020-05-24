Estate Planning: Probate and non-probate assets

In your case, assuming mom was competent and able to legally convey the property to the trust, I would argue the trust determines what happens after death. The will has no effect on the ultimate transfer.

Now some of you might be thinking that's not fair. Maybe it is and maybe it isn't. I really have no opinion on the fairness of an estate plan like that. What is important to understand is that unless you are a surviving spouse, no one has legal rights to an inheritance. It's not your property until it is.

I meet with people all the time that want everything divided equally in the will but then add their daughter or son on their bank account so that they can "help them out". If the daughter or son was added as a joint owner, then that account belongs to them when the parent dies regardless as to what the will says. They may share it with their siblings or they might spend the money on a cruise for themselves. It becomes their money after the parent's death.

As long as mom is competent and understands what she is doing, she can leave her property to whomever she chooses. As long as mom can decide, she gets to decide.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0