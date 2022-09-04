Estate Planning: Probate timeline difficult to predict

Q: How long should probate take?

A: That’s a little hard to say. It’s kind of like asking how long will it take to fix my car? It all depends on the situation.

Remember that no two probate estates are the same. The family dynamic is different as are the types of assets. Also, no two attorneys are the same and the courts docket can vary. The simple answer is I don’t know. I can guess if I have answers to all of my questions, but ultimately, the time may be out of the attorney’s hands.

If an estate consists mostly of cash or easily disposed of assets, the time in probate should not be very long. On the other hand, if the probate estate includes real estate or difficult to dispose of assets, such as a small closely held business, it may take some time.

I once had an estate that held a bunch of minority interests in real estate. It took years to resolve the estate because nobody could agree as to what should happen to the property.

If the beneficiaries of the estate are fighting and motions and petitions are flying off of the attorneys’ printers, it going to take time. Courts are busy and getting a hearing date isn’t always easy.

There are things that can be done to limit the time in probate. First, it’s helpful if you are organized. If your assets are easily identifiable and held in a way that makes them easy to distribute or to liquidate, things move pretty quickly. For example, if you have all of your stocks in one brokerage account, it’s generally pretty easy to administer them. If, on the other hand, you hold twenty-five separate stock certificates, it’s going to take time to deal with them.

Another thing that can help is the type of probate that your plan requires. An unsupervised administration usually moves faster than a supervised administration. Supervised administrations require a lot more court involvement whereas an unsupervised administration requires very little.

What I usually tell my clients is that if the estate is uncomplicated and we don’t run into any problems, it should take eight to 12 months. If things are complicated, it could take 12 to 18 months depending on the circumstances.

The good news is the attorneys and courts like to see these things wrapped up as fast as possible, so they try to keep things moving along. I can assure you that no one will be dragging their feet.