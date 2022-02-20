Estate Planning: Probate: When to start, and how long it will take

Q: When should probate be started after someone dies? How long will it take?

A: This comes up a lot. After the death of a loved one, when should the family start wrapping up their affairs? Unfortunately, there isn’t really a “one size fits all” answer.

Sometimes I receive the call about a death immediately after it occurs. Sometimes I find out months or even years later. Every situation is different and what makes sense for one family may not make sense for another.

What I usually tell my clients is to take time to grieve before jumping into the legal aspects of death. I don’t need to be the first person that the family calls. Sure, I should be notified, but I usually don’t need to know the day of the death unless there is a really good reason to do so.

Remember, there isn’t a lot the attorney can do until the death certificate has been issued. Until that time, it’s difficult to transfer assets or start the probate process.

I suppose the time to get started is when the family is ready. However, one deadline, no pun intended, you should be aware of is three years. Wills can generally only be entered into probate for a period of three years following the date of death. It’s not a hard and fast rule, but generally wills are only admissible for three years.

Once the family is ready and the attorney opens the estate, the time in probate will, again, depend on the circumstances. I have had estates wrap up in six months and I have estates that have been open for more than a decade.

Now don’t get me wrong, probate shouldn’t take decades but it can take some time depending on the assets, heirs, family circumstance, legal complications and the direction of the wind. However, I think a reasonable time for probate is about 12 months. After that time, the court usually requests a status report to explain what is taking so long.

As I indicated, 12 months is simply an estimate for a simple uncomplicated estate. It can take significantly longer if there are difficult to liquidate assets, such as minority interests in a business or real estate. It can also take longer if the family isn’t getting along and everyone is fighting. It will take time if there are a lot of hearings.

The moral of the story is that wrapping up a loved one’s affairs should be undertaken when the family is ready, but don’t wait too long. It’s usually easier to start sooner than later but, again, not always. Take the time you need and then call the attorney.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0