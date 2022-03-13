Estate Planning: Providing for the grandkids

Q: You recently wrote that one way to leave money to grandchildren was to designate their parents as trustees until they turn 21. As we aren’t comfortable doing this, it was suggested that we let the personal representative handle it.

Do you have any suggestions?

A: To be honest, I had to go back and look at what I wrote. My memory seems to be going. I can’t even remember what I ate for lunch yesterday, although I’m sure it was greasy and bad for me.

I think that you might be talking about a column that I wrote about the Indiana Transfer to Minors Act (IUTMA). The column made suggestions concerning making gifts to minors using IUTMA.

Although your question involves inherited money, IUTMA can be used for both an inheritance or a gift. Remember, an inheritance and a gift are not the same thing.

To refresh everyone’s memory, IUTMA allows a person to give (or leave inherited) property to a minor. The person transferring the property designates a custodian to care for the cash until the minor recipient reaches the age of 21.

Personally, I like IUTMA when making gifts to a minor. IUTMA allows you to put a responsible adult between a youngster and a pile of money.

Although I didn’t mean to suggest that the child’s parents are always the designated custodian, that’s often how it works out. However, the parents don’t have to be your choice for custodian. Almost any responsible adult can serve, as well as banks that hold trust powers. If you have someone else in mind, they can likely be named custodian.

You indicated that someone suggested that the personal representative take care of the funds. I suggest that you take a look at your will. I suspect that your will might have a provision for a testamentary minor’s trust.

A testamentary minor’s trust is essentially a trust that you establish in a will for a minor to handle their inheritance until they reach a certain age. This sort of trust is more flexible than IUTMA because you can set the terms and pick the age when the person actually gets the money. The down side is that the trusts can be complicated and will likely require its own tax reporting.

IUTMA is a great option for giving gifts or leaving inherited money to a minor. It’s a simple solution that doesn’t require a lot of drafting or having a sophisticated custodian. It’s certainly not perfect but it’s a great inexpensive option.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

