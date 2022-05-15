Estate Planning: Read the fine print when it comes to the Local Records Office

I was in the Lake County Recorder’s Office recently and I met the county recorder for the first time. I’m a regular in the office so it’s a little surprising that I haven’t met the recorder sooner. She was working the counter with her staff which, I don’t mind saying, impressed the heck out of me. I like a boss that isn’t afraid to jump in when needed.

Anyway, she asked me if I had heard of a group out of Indianapolis called the Local Records Office. Apparently, this group came up during a conference she attended and the state’s county recorders had concerns. I told her that I had actually written on this group before and that I should probably write about them again.

About a week after I spoke with Ms. Pimentel, a client texted me about a letter that she had received. When I looked at the text, it contained a letter from, you guessed it, the Local Records Office in Indianapolis.

Now, I’ll admit that I have come across this group a lot over the years. I record a lot of documents and this group seems to closely follow folks that record documents. There’s probably a list somewhere that they subscribe too.

So here is the deal with the Local Records Office: they offer to send you a copy of the document that you recently recorded. Not for free of course, but for a hefty fee. Although the letter looks like a formal correspondence, it’s full of disclaimers letting the recipient know that they are not associated with any government agency. To their credit, the disclaimer appears in a number of places on the letter, so if you receive this letter and think it’s from a government agency, it’s partially your fault for not reading closely.

Now here’s the problem that I have with this group. It’s not that they are running a scam or anything because they are offering you a service and I have no doubt that they are fulfilling their side of the transaction. The real problem, at least for me, is that they are charging almost a hundred bucks to send you a copy of your document when you very likely have the original already. Even if you don’t have the original, you can likely pull up a copy online yourself for a fraction of the cost. Now, when I say a fraction of the cost, I’m talking three or four dollars compared to their fee of $99.

I’m all in favor of folks making a buck. If you build a better mouse trap, by all means, sell it to the world. However, charging more than 30 times what it would cost for most people to easily do it themselves seems a bit extreme. If these guys were charging 40 bucks, you probably wouldn’t be reading this column, but $99 is obscene.

The moral of the story is, check with your county recorder’s office if you need a copy of a recorded document. The document is likely a click away or a quick trip to the county seat. My experience with the recorder’s offices, and it is extensive, is that the folks are extremely knowledgeable and helpful. They genuinely want to help. If you need a copy of a recorded document, they’ve got your back.

Anyway, as a funny side note, Ms. Pimentel told me that her conference was being held in Indianapolis on the same street on which the Local Records Office is located. During a break, I guess a couple of them walked down the street to have a look at the Local Record’s Office. Turns out it is located in a UPS store. You’d think for almost a hundred bucks a copy, they could afford better digs.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0