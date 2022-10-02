Estate Planning: Remember to fund the trust

Q: We recently attended a seminar on estate planning and trusts. One thing that we kept hearing was that you had to fund the trust for it to work. I’m not clear on what that even means. What do you have to do to fund the trust?

A: Funding the trust simply means transferring assets into the name of the trust so that the trust owns them. Funding the trust is a really important step when establishing a trust estate plan.

Remember that a trustee can only exercise control over assets that are in the trust. If the asset isn’t in the name of the trust, the trustee can’t exercise control over it. That’s why it is so important to fund the trust once it is established.

When I draft a trust estate plan for a client, I usually take care of the real property and the tangible personal property at the time the plan is executed. Included in the reems of paper that the client signs is usually a Deed in Trust. The Deed in Trust conveys ownership for the real estate to the trust. Once signed, I arrange for the deed to be recorded and then the trust owns the property.

In addition to the Deed in Trust, I prepare an assignment of the personal property. Once executed, it’s clear that the grantors of the trust have conveyed their tangible personal property such as the home’s furnishings, appliances, jewelry, collectables, etc., to the trust.

After that, it’s up to the client to register their other assets in the name of the trust. At the time of execution, I provide a set of instructions for transferring the most common assets. I also make myself available to assist in the event the client runs into trouble.

Once the client has executed the plan, they can go to their bank and re-title their bank accounts and CDs into the name of the trust. If they have investment accounts, the client will contact their financial advisor to arrange for the transfer. If the client owns mutual funds or stocks through one of the “big guys,” they will call their customer service number to arrange for the assignment.

The folks holding the most common assets that we tend to own (bank and other financial accounts) will be familiar with the funding process and are usually pretty helpful. It’s rare that I receive a call from a client letting me know that some financial institution doesn’t understand what they are trying to do. It happens, but not very often.

The key is making sure that you “fund the trust.” It’s like I said, the trustee can only administer trust assets. If you fail to move to move an asset into the trust, it’s possible that it will end up in probate which is likely one the things you hoped to avoid by creating the trust in the first place.

If you are unsure what you are doing, call the attorney and discuss the issue. It’s likely an easy fix.