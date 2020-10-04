Estate Planning: Replacing trusts

Now, here is where I throw you a life line. If, when creating the new trust, your parents revoked the prior one, there may be language in the trust detailing what happens to the assets or, better yet, your parents may have directed the trustee as to how to distribute the trust’s assets. For example, the trust may direct that all of the assets be returned to the Settlors after its revocation. If that’s the case, you may have an argument that the trustees failed to transfer the assets as directed and the trust no longer owns the home. You could then docket the trust and ask the court to direct the trustee to distribute the assets.

Another thing that might solve the problem is if the new trust agreement was actually a restatement. A restatement of trust is essentially a complete amendment to the original trust agreement. In other words, they create a completely new trust and draft it in such a way that it’s actually an amendment of the first one. What that means is the new trust refers back to the original trust agreement, and anything the original, replaced trust owned is now owned by the restated trust. I use restatements whenever possible to help avoid the situation that your parents find themselves in.

I would start by verifying that the new trust is truly a new trust and not a restatement. If it isn’t a restatement, check to see if your parents revoked the original trust agreement. If that’s a no or you aren’t sure, then go to the original trust agreement and see what it says because it likely controls.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

