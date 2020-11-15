Estate Planning: Restatement of trust

Q: About five years ago, I asked my attorney to make some changes to my trust. When I looked at it recently all I could find was a restatement. That doesn’t sound like what I asked him to do. Is a restatement what he should have prepared if all I wanted was some changes?
A: Obviously without looking at the document I can’t be sure, but I’ll venture a guess and say yes.
When you want to make a change to your trust, you execute an amendment. An amendment, obviously, amends the trust to make the necessary changes.
Amendments are common in estate planning. Since a trust is designed for the long haul, life changes will likely occur during. Therefore, it only stands to reason that the trust will need to be updated from time to time.
Over the years, I’ve prepared countless amendments to trusts, including a few to my own. However, sometimes circumstances require more than just a simple amendment. That’s when an amendment and complete restatement comes into play.
An amendment and complete restatement is essentially a total amendment to a trust agreement. A restatement basically replaces an existing trust with a completely new one. I use restatements for a number of circumstances.
Sometimes a grantor makes numerous changes over the years. For example, they might have amended the trust in 2005, 2008, 2011 and, at least in your case, 2015. At some point all of those amendments become difficult to keep track of and administering the trust becomes a nightmare. After several amendments, I usually suggest that the trust be restated so that all of those amendments can be codified in one document.
I also sometimes suggest a restatement if the changes being requested alter numerous parts of the trust. If the changes affect Article II, IV and VII, then a restatement maybe in order.
The cool part about an amendment is that it refers back to the original trust document so that you don’t have to retitle the assets into the name of a new trust. The restatement simply takes the place of the original. Easy peasy.
The restatement doesn’t bother me as much as the fact that you don’t know why you signed it. It’s really important that you understand what you signed and why you signed it. If you are unsure, ask. Don’t leave the attorney’s office until you understand the significance of what you did.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.