Estate Planning: Restatement of trust

Q: About five years ago, I asked my attorney to make some changes to my trust. When I looked at it recently all I could find was a restatement. That doesn’t sound like what I asked him to do. Is a restatement what he should have prepared if all I wanted was some changes?

A: Obviously without looking at the document I can’t be sure, but I’ll venture a guess and say yes.

When you want to make a change to your trust, you execute an amendment. An amendment, obviously, amends the trust to make the necessary changes.

Amendments are common in estate planning. Since a trust is designed for the long haul, life changes will likely occur during. Therefore, it only stands to reason that the trust will need to be updated from time to time.

Over the years, I’ve prepared countless amendments to trusts, including a few to my own. However, sometimes circumstances require more than just a simple amendment. That’s when an amendment and complete restatement comes into play.

An amendment and complete restatement is essentially a total amendment to a trust agreement. A restatement basically replaces an existing trust with a completely new one. I use restatements for a number of circumstances.