Estate Planning: Revoking a power of attorney

Q: I was named in a Power of Attorney and the principal has since moved away. How does he withdraw a Power of Attorney from 1,800 miles away?
A: First, I’m going to assume that the Power of Attorney (POA) is an Indiana POA and subject to Indiana law. Assuming both of those things are correct; the principal can withdraw the POA at any time, and distance should not be an issue.
A POA can be terminated in a couple of different ways. First, a POA will terminate if it specifies a termination date and time. If the POA actually says that it will terminate on Jan. 1, 2022, the POA will terminate on that date by statute.
Unfortunately, it seems pretty unlikely that the POA will contain such a provision. Unless the POA was executed with a specific transaction in mind, I wouldn’t count on finding that sort of termination provision.
Another way that POA can terminate is if the document provides that it terminates upon the incapacity of the principal and the principal becomes incapacitated. Again, this is statutory and it requires the Attorney-in-Fact (AIF) to have actual knowledge of the principal’s incapacity.
However, once again, this sort of scenario seems pretty unlikely since POAs are generally executed to allow someone to act on behalf of someone who can’t do for themselves. It seems like a bad idea to include an incapacity revocation provision unless there is a really good reason to do so.
This leads to the most common way of revoking a POA: by written instrument. Under Indiana law, a POA can be revoked by the principal by executing a written document that specifically identifies the POA to be revoked and is signed by the principal. The AIF also has to be notified that the POA has been revoked.
The most common type of written instrument revoking a POA is a new POA. Chances are pretty good that if you execute a new durable POA, it will revoke all prior POAs. If the principal doesn’t execute a new POA, or if it doesn’t include a revocation provision, all they have to do is sign a written instrument identifying and revoking the POA and notice up the AIF. Easy Peasy.
Again, the distance should not be an issue. The revocation can be signed in Indiana or Indonesia. It doesn’t matter as long as it meets the revocation and notice requirements.
Finally, although I didn’t mention it in the question part, your email suggested that you weren’t happy being named AIF. If that is in fact the case, remember that you don’t have to serve as AIF if you don’t want to. Simply tell the principal thanks for the offer but I’ll pass. That may solve your dilemma.
