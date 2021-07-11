Estate Planning: Revoking a power of attorney

Q: I was named in a Power of Attorney and the principal has since moved away. How does he withdraw a Power of Attorney from 1,800 miles away?

A: First, I’m going to assume that the Power of Attorney (POA) is an Indiana POA and subject to Indiana law. Assuming both of those things are correct; the principal can withdraw the POA at any time, and distance should not be an issue.

A POA can be terminated in a couple of different ways. First, a POA will terminate if it specifies a termination date and time. If the POA actually says that it will terminate on Jan. 1, 2022, the POA will terminate on that date by statute.

Unfortunately, it seems pretty unlikely that the POA will contain such a provision. Unless the POA was executed with a specific transaction in mind, I wouldn’t count on finding that sort of termination provision.

Another way that POA can terminate is if the document provides that it terminates upon the incapacity of the principal and the principal becomes incapacitated. Again, this is statutory and it requires the Attorney-in-Fact (AIF) to have actual knowledge of the principal’s incapacity.