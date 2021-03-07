Estate Planning: Revoking a power of attorney

On the other hand, if you’ve never given her a copy of the POA and she doesn’t currently have the authority to act under it, you may not have a problem. If she isn’t currently your attorney in fact, you aren’t required to notify her. I guess the question is, did you give her a copy of the POA and is she operating under it?

Here are a couple of other things to think about. First, if the POA has been recorded for some reason, the revocation must reference the book, page and instrument number that was assigned by the recorder’s office and be recorded. Also, if you have given the POA to individuals or entities, such as banks, you’ll want to notify them also that it has been revoked or replace.

Unfortunately, it's probably going to be an uncomfortable conversation; however, if it has to be done, it has to be done. Just be diplomatic about it. Don’t say you don’t like the dude she’s married to. Maybe you can tell her that you are updating your estate plan and after talking with the attorney, a few changes need to be made to accomplish your goals. Blaming the attorney almost always works.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

