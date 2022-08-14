Estate Planning: Second and later marriages

This past weekend, I got to do something that I haven’t done in almost 30 years: I was the best man in a wedding. My buddy Lou asked me to stand next to him while he married his fiancé. I was honored to be asked and thrilled to be able to be there as he starts the next chapter in his life.

The wedding took place outside of Asheville, North Carolina. Except for the rain that prevented the happy couple from marrying on the rock that they had picked and my airline canceling my flight and leaving me stranded in Charlotte, it was a perfect weekend.

This wasn’t the first marriage for either my buddy or his fiancé. They found each other later in life and I couldn’t be happier for them.

This leads me to the tie-in to estate planning: what are some of the estate planning issues that can arise from second and subsequent marriages?

It's important to understand that when you marry, the State of Indiana grants the spouses certain rights and privileges that aren’t available to non-married individuals. Among these rights and privileges are certain inheritance rights. As these rights automatically attach, steps should be taken if that is not what the couple intends.

The first thing that should be considered is an antenuptial agreement, more commonly known as prenuptial agreement. A prenup, as they are affectionately known, can set out in legal terms the understanding the couple has towards each other’s property. This includes limiting or eliminating the rights to inherit.

If you didn’t execute a prenup prior to marrying, all may not be lost. There is such a thing known as a postnuptial agreement. Like a prenup, a postnup can set out the party’s rights to inherit each other’s property. It’s better to have the prenup in place prior to the marriage, but if not, a postnup allows the parties to address the issues after the marriage takes place.

When these issues come up, the clients usually tell me that they are maintaining separate finances and keeping their estate plans separated, and that usually works. Exercising spousal inheritance rights requires affirmative steps. If the surviving spouse doesn’t exercise their rights, then everything works out. The problem I have is, what if the surviving spouse is incapacitated? What if instead of the surviving spouse deciding whether to exercise their rights, their children or guardian is making those decisions? Are they going to feel the same way about the inheritance rights? Something to think about.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting that everyone enter a prenup. In fact, they are pretty rare. However, inheritance rights should at least be considered and discussed. Remember my number one pearl of estate planning wisdom: it’s easier to avoid a problem than to solve it later.

Congratulations to Lou and Dawn Gagner. Love you guys.