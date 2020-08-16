Estate Planning: Should old estate planning docs be replaced?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: How long are wills good for? Can you renew them or do you have to make a new one? How about powers of attorney?

A: Wills don't lapse or become invalid over time. They are built for the long haul. You shouldn't have to renew it or replace it with a newer one. In the past, I've probated wills that were forty or fifty years old without any real issues.

Like a last will and testament, a power of attorney should be good for the long haul, especially if it is a durable power of attorney. It's just like the name suggests; they are durable.

Now I suppose that a POA can have a time limit contained within the body of the document. I don't think that I would ever draft one with limitation like that, unless of course it's a limited POA created for a specific transaction or period of time.

Now having said that, I don't want you to think that a will or POA should never be replaced.

As a general rule, estate planning documents are written to anticipate the types of changes that each of us encounter during our lifetimes. However, estate planning documents do need to be revised from time to time. Rarely are the changes necessary because of the passage of time. Rather, they need to be changed due to changes in circumstances.