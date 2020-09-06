However, things don’t always stay the same value. The real estate could increase and the bank account could decrease in value. The end result could be one person receiving substantially more than the other. If the idea was to balance things out, the specific bequest might actually make things much worse.

I once saw a plan where the parents left a parcel of real estate to each of their children. The plan probably would have worked if both parents had passed away at or near the time the plan was made. However, the parents eventually became ill and required care. That care required them to sell a parcel of real estate to help them pay for it. Because one of the parcels was sold, one of the children wasn’t going to receive an inheritance similar to their siblings, which was never the intent.

Like anything in estate planning, specific bequests in the proper situation can help a person reach their goals. However, if used incorrectly or without fully understanding the consequences, bad or unanticipated things can happen.

I like specific bequests as long as you understand how they work and their potential risks.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point.

