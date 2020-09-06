Estate Planning: Specific bequests

Q: Do you think it’s a good idea to leave specific bequests in a will? It seems like they can lead to arguments.
A: It completely depends on the situation, the asset and the goal. In some cases, I think using specific bequests is brilliant. In other cases, I think they could be a disaster.
Specific bequests are essentially leaving a specific asset to an individual or individuals. For example, your will can provide that your car should be distributed to your son, John, and your motorcycle should be distributed to your daughter, Jane.
Specific bequests can also apply to more liquid assets. For example, your will could provide that your savings account should be distributed to John and all of your BP stock should go to Jane.
I like the idea that people are giving serious thought as to who should get their property. In particular I like the idea that people are thinking about who should receive their most personal items such as family heirlooms.
What I don’t like is when people try to use specific bequests to “balance things out.” For example, a person might leave a parcel of real estate to one child and a bank account to another, because they are nearly the same value. At the moment the plan was created, it might make perfect sense.
However, things don’t always stay the same value. The real estate could increase and the bank account could decrease in value. The end result could be one person receiving substantially more than the other. If the idea was to balance things out, the specific bequest might actually make things much worse.
I once saw a plan where the parents left a parcel of real estate to each of their children. The plan probably would have worked if both parents had passed away at or near the time the plan was made. However, the parents eventually became ill and required care. That care required them to sell a parcel of real estate to help them pay for it. Because one of the parcels was sold, one of the children wasn’t going to receive an inheritance similar to their siblings, which was never the intent.
Like anything in estate planning, specific bequests in the proper situation can help a person reach their goals. However, if used incorrectly or without fully understanding the consequences, bad or unanticipated things can happen.
I like specific bequests as long as you understand how they work and their potential risks.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.