Estate Planning: Supervised and unsupervised probate administrations

Q: Our wills say that our estates require unsupervised administration. What is an unsupervised administration and why is it better than other types?

A: As a general rule, there are two types of probate administrations: Supervised and unsupervised. Some might also argue that there is a third type of probate known as informal probate.

As you know, probate is the legal process used to transfer assets after a person dies. However, it’s important to remember that not all of a decedent’s assets are probate assets. For example, a bank account that is jointly owned or has a payable on death designation on it is a non-probate asset because a probate proceeding isn’t necessary to determine who should receive it or to facilitate its transfer. A home subject to a transfer on death deed (TOD Deed) is also a non-probate asset.

Now, that doesn’t mean that non-probate assets can’t be brought into a probate estate because they sometimes can be. However, it’s unusual and requires affirmative steps to bring them into probate.

On the other hand, probate assets are assets that don’t have a surviving joint owner or a beneficiary designation. In other words, an asset that requires a proceeding to determine who owns it after death and a legal process to transfer it.

As I indicated, there are basically two types of probate administrations: supervised and unsupervised. Both types of probate administrations require court involvement.

A supervised probate administration involves a great deal of court involvement. Pretty much every action taken by the personal representative has to be approved by the court. For example, if the personal representative wants to sell the home or make a partial distribution to the beneficiaries, she has to obtain an order authorizing it.

An unsupervised probate administration has a lot less court involvement. Essentially, the court appoints a personal representative, tells her to marshal the assets and file an inventory with the court. After that, the personal representative is directed to administer the estate and, when it is completed, report to the court. The beneficiaries are then given ninety days to object to what the personal representative did. If no one objects, the final account is approved and the personal representative is released.

Since there is less court involvement in an unsupervised administration, they tend to be cheaper and faster, which is why so many wills provide for it. Faster and cheaper is usually a good thing.

Finally, an informal probate allows for the transfer of probate assets without court involvement. It utilizes things like small estate and devolution affidavits. Some argue that the process is a probate process (although informal) while others would argue that it is a process to avoid probate. Either way, it comes in handy for smaller estates and for estates consisting of mostly real estate.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

