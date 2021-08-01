Estate Planning: Tenants by the entireties

Joint tenants with rights of survivorship is a form of ownership in which each owner owns an equal interest in the property during their lifetimes. Upon the death of one of the joint owners, their interest is transferred to the surviving joint tenant or tenants. That’s referred to as the rights of survivorship. If a joint tenant dies, his or her estate planning documents, such as a will, won’t affect the transfer of title.

This brings us to tenants by the entireties. Tenants by the entireties is a form of ownership reserved to married individuals. Like joint tenancy, tenants by the entireties have survivorship rights.

However, in addition to the survivorship, entireties property also has benefits reserved to married couples. For example, a spouse cannot sever the entireties interest by transferring their interest.

In other words, a spouse cannot transfer their interest in the property without the consent of the other spouse. Entireties property is also protected against one spouses’ creditors. If a spouse has a judgment entered against them, a judgment lien can’t attach to the entireties property unless the judgment is against both spouses. These benefits protect spouses that joint tenancy doesn’t.

So, there you have it. If you are married, the preferable way to own real estate is as tenants by the entireties (husband and wife). Spouses can own real estate in other ways but why should they when tenants by the entireties offers benefits unavailable to non-married individuals.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

