Estate Planning: The importance of planning

While cleaning out my office recently, I found an article that I had kept on end-of-life decisions and medical care. I don’t think the author was an attorney. Rather, he was a person who went through the situation with his mother.

The article really brought home how difficult decisions like that can be and how important it is that you have a plan in place. If you are a regular reader, you know that I have been preaching this for years. Estate planning is more than wills and trusts.

Now don’t get me wrong, an orderly distribution of your wealth is important. It’s usually the main reason people come to see me. People want to get their stuff to their friends and family with as little hassle as possible. It’s at this point that I remind them that estate planning is much more than testamentary intent (wills and thrills as we used to call it in law school).

I remember reading years ago that you are three times as likely to become incapacitate than you are to die. I have no idea if that statistic is real or not, but I believe it. End-of-life care comes up more than most people realize and having a plan in place is every bit as important as making sure your will is up to date.