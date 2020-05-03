Estate Planning: The importance of planning

While cleaning out my office recently, I found an article that I had kept on end-of-life decisions and medical care. I don’t think the author was an attorney. Rather, he was a person who went through the situation with his mother.
The article really brought home how difficult decisions like that can be and how important it is that you have a plan in place. If you are a regular reader, you know that I have been preaching this for years. Estate planning is more than wills and trusts.
Now don’t get me wrong, an orderly distribution of your wealth is important. It’s usually the main reason people come to see me. People want to get their stuff to their friends and family with as little hassle as possible. It’s at this point that I remind them that estate planning is much more than testamentary intent (wills and thrills as we used to call it in law school).
I remember reading years ago that you are three times as likely to become incapacitate than you are to die. I have no idea if that statistic is real or not, but I believe it. End-of-life care comes up more than most people realize and having a plan in place is every bit as important as making sure your will is up to date.
When most of us think about end-of-life care, we think of advanced medical directives like the living will. A living will provides that in the event you are terminally ill; death will occur within a short period; and providing you with medical care will only prolong the dying process, you have the right decline to receive the care. In other words, if you are dying and there is nothing that they can do about it, you don’t have to accept care that will only serve to force your body to stay alive.
The other type of advance medical directive is the life prolonging procedure declaration. This type of directive is the “give me everything you got because I’m sticking around”, directive.
An advanced medical directive is extremely important. It gives you a say in when it’s time to call the game. However, just as important is having a plan in place when you aren’t terminal but you can’t make medical decisions for yourself. In those situations, you need have a designated health care representative.
A health care representative can be appointed within a durable power of attorney that includes health care powers or in a health care representative designation. How you designate your health care representative is less important than making sure that you have designated someone.
Finally, it’s important to talk to your loved ones ahead of time about your end-of-life wishes. Make sure that the people who are going to be in the ICU waiting room know what you want. I know that it’s not exactly dinner conversation, but it needs to be done. Not only will it bring you peace of mind knowing that your wishes are clear to your loved ones, but it will make it easier on them when it comes time to make those decisions.
Nobody likes to think about these things. Planning for your death isn’t pleasant, but it is necessary, so make sure that you have a plan in place.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
