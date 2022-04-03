Estate Planning: The initial meeting

Q: I’m going to schedule an appointment with an attorney. What should I bring with me to the meeting? Will the attorney give me a free consultation?

A: Each attorney will likely ask for information that they believe is most relevant. Some attorneys have a long information sheet requesting very detailed information. Others may ask for less detailed information. It will all depend on the attorney.

I personally fall into the less detailed information category. Early in my career I requested information relating to accounts and numbers. At some point, I found that the information became unreliable as time passed. In other words, what a client owned in 2010 wasn’t always reflective as to what they owned in 2020.

Usually what I request is an idea of what assets you own and if there are beneficiaries designated on the assets. For example, the fact that you have a brokerage account with about $200,000 in it is important, but whether there is a beneficiary designation is equally, if not more, important

Since there isn’t an inheritance tax, and not too many people are subject to federal estate tax, very accurate figures about values aren’t all that important anymore. At least not in my practice.

I also like a potential client to show up having given some thought as to who they want to receive their property. For example, some clients know that they want to leave their property to their kids or grandkids. Others may want to favor a niece or a nephew or a friend. Some are charitable minded and want to include their favorite cause. Whoever they want to leave their property too, it’s a good idea to show up having thought about it. They should also consider who will receive their property if one of their beneficiaries dies before them.

Another important thing to think about before the meeting is who you want to be involved in the administration of your affairs. For example, give some thought as to who you want to name personal representative in the will or attorney-in-fact in the power of attorney.

I also like it when clients show up with concerns and questions. I know it’s not easy to reveal your family secrets to a total stranger, but it’s important. The attorney can’t help you avoid or solve a problem if they don’t know that there is a problem. Be prepared to discuss your situation and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

What I would suggest is that you ask the attorney’s office what you need to bring or prepare before the initial meeting. Being prepared and organized will help things move along.

As for the free consultation, I’m not sure. A lot of attorneys will meet with you initially to determine if they can help. It’s probably a good idea to ask that question before you show up so that you aren’t surprised with an invoice at the end of your meeting.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0