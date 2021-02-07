Estate Planning: The plan’s fine — or maybe not

Q: I am in the process of preparing a will and power of attorney that I obtained online and from a kit. I want to leave my property to my husband and then to my daughter if he predeceases me. Neither of them are on the title to the home. Will the documents be honored or will there be complications?

A: Assuming that the will is executed and prepared properly, it should be valid. Make sure that it is signed by you and witnessed by two disinterested witnesses. Make sure that it also clearly states that the document is intended to be your last will and testament.

The power of attorney should also be in writing, signed and notarized. You don’t need two witnesses on it although it won’t hurt if you do.

Now here’s the thing. Without actually seeing the documents, I can’t tell you if they are completed correctly or if they even do what you think they do. They might be exactly what you need or they could be completely wrong.