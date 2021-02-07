Estate Planning: The plan’s fine — or maybe not

Q: I am in the process of preparing a will and power of attorney that I obtained online and from a kit. I want to leave my property to my husband and then to my daughter if he predeceases me. Neither of them are on the title to the home. Will the documents be honored or will there be complications?
A: Assuming that the will is executed and prepared properly, it should be valid. Make sure that it is signed by you and witnessed by two disinterested witnesses. Make sure that it also clearly states that the document is intended to be your last will and testament.
The power of attorney should also be in writing, signed and notarized. You don’t need two witnesses on it although it won’t hurt if you do.
Now here’s the thing. Without actually seeing the documents, I can’t tell you if they are completed correctly or if they even do what you think they do. They might be exactly what you need or they could be completely wrong.
I recently saw a canned will document that was sold as an Indiana will that included a notary section. Indiana wills do not need to be notarized, although it won’t invalidate an otherwise valid will. It just makes me wonder how someone can sell you an Indiana will and not know that a notary isn’t required. To me it sounds like someone without a lot of knowledge or experience threw together a generic will and sold it the public.
This is where the attorney comes in. When you hire an attorney, you not only get artfully drafted documents, you also benefit from the education and experience that members of the bar possess. It’s hard to ask a piece of paper or a software package a question about the will and how it will apply to your particular situation. Attorneys are trained to answer those questions.
I’m not against trying to do stuff yourself but estate planning is not a do-it-yourself proposition. I know that sounds self-serving considering what I do for a living but it is accurate.
The truth is, and this really is the truth, I don’t know whether your will and power of attorney address your situation and will avoid problems. What I do know is that if you engage the services of an attorney, it’s a lot less likely that you will have “complications.” The attorney can also suggest ways to efficiently transfer title to the home after your death.
I know paying an attorney is right up there with getting poked with a sharp stick, but it oftentimes beats the alternative. You’ll also have someone to yell at if things don’t go as planned.
