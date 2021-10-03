Estate Planning: Things said to a banker

I was recently talking with a banker about estate planning. At some point in the conversation, she started telling me about some of the things people have said to her following the death of a loved one.
After our conversation, I wrote down as many of them as I could remember. Here are a couple of my favorites.
“You have to give me the money; it’s in the will.”
I like this one a lot because there is a kernel of truth to it. If the will states that someone is to receive a bank account and the bank account is also a probate asset, that person is likely entitled to it. The problem is there are a whole bunch of steps that have to take place first.
Before the bank will turn over the account, it has to be directed by the duly appointed and acting Personal Representative (if there is a probate estate) or receive a valid small estate affidavit authorizing the transfer. Being named in the will is not enough. Until the bank receives the proper documentation and directions, it can’t turn over the money.
“You have to let me access the account; I have Power of Attorney.”
This is another one that sounds like it should be true but isn’t.
Assuming the power of attorney grants the attorney in fact the authority to conduct bank transactions, the bank should grant access to the account. However, remember that the authority granted under a POA terminates at the death of the principal, except possibly for the power to make final arrangements. The fact that you have a POA during the lifetime of the principal doesn’t mean that you can continue to operate under it after their death.
“You have to give me the money; I’m the executor under will.”
This is another one that I like a lot. There is a misconception that just because you are named personal representative in the will, you have the authority to deal with assets. The truth is you don’t.
When you are named personal representative in the will, you are the designee. Until you qualify and are appointed personal representative by the appropriate court, you have no authority. Again, there are steps that need to be taken first.
“What do you mean? The will says I can sign her name.”
Gotcha…Wait what?
I’m not even sure what they were trying to say with this one. Maybe they were confusing the POA, which does designate someone to sign another’s name, with the will. Wills do not designate someone to sign on the maker’s behalf. The will can designate a personal representative to wrap up and administer the maker’s estate but they most assuredly do not designate someone to sign on their behalf.
I suppose another possibility is that there is a trust and the person was named successor trustee. In that case, they would become the trustee and could continue to sign on behalf of the trust. However, remember that the trustee’s authority is pretty much limited to trust assets. Unless the bank account was in the name of the trust, the trustee can’t sign.
If you encounter a banker following the death of a loved one, please be patient. Remember that they are simply following the Indiana Code and the rules and regulations of the banks. I assure you, they are not making this stuff up.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.