Estate Planning: Things said to a banker

I was recently talking with a banker about estate planning. At some point in the conversation, she started telling me about some of the things people have said to her following the death of a loved one.

After our conversation, I wrote down as many of them as I could remember. Here are a couple of my favorites.

“You have to give me the money; it’s in the will.”

I like this one a lot because there is a kernel of truth to it. If the will states that someone is to receive a bank account and the bank account is also a probate asset, that person is likely entitled to it. The problem is there are a whole bunch of steps that have to take place first.

Before the bank will turn over the account, it has to be directed by the duly appointed and acting Personal Representative (if there is a probate estate) or receive a valid small estate affidavit authorizing the transfer. Being named in the will is not enough. Until the bank receives the proper documentation and directions, it can’t turn over the money.

“You have to let me access the account; I have Power of Attorney.”

This is another one that sounds like it should be true but isn’t.