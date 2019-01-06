Well folks, the new year has arrived. However, before you put away all the decorations and start looking toward 2019, it's a good time to take stock of last year.
If you are a regular reader, you know that I try to reserve the first column of each year to review the changes that occurred in my life and how they might affect my estate plan. My hope is that by taking a few moments to consider my year, you will take a few moments to think about yours.
In the past five years, I have lost my father, a brother and a friend that I have known most of my life. It's pretty much sucked. However, I am happy to report that in the past year, I didn't lose anyone close to me, which is quite a relief to my friends and family. I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that they've been avoiding me.
Looking back, it was a pretty uneventful year, with one big exception. In 2018, my oldest son started college.
Colin is off studying music, and maybe one day your children or grandchildren may come home and excitedly tell you that they have Mr. Yugo for music. If they do, I'm sure that his enthusiasm will win them over. For goodness sakes, the boy has a sign that says "Music is what color sounds like."
Now, a child going off to college doesn't blow up an estate plan. It should, however, serve as a reminder that our lives change all of the time and it is important to take notice.
In Colin's case, all we really needed to do was get him to sign a Power of Attorney with health care powers. Since Colin is now legally an adult, who can make medical decisions for him in the event that he can't make them for himself isn't exactly clear. Obtaining the POA puts Trish and I in the position that we can help out if needed.
Planning for a child isn't exactly easy. No one wants to think about bad things happening to their kids. Unfortunately things sometimes happen and it's best to be prepared. Colin has already had one minor accident driving home from school. Also, the way the inside of his car looks, something deadly could easily be living in there.
Well, that's pretty much it. The rest of the kids are doing great and Trish hasn't smothered me with a pillow yet. It's been a pretty good year.
Now it's your turn. Think back about your year and the changes that you and your family have experienced. Remember that our lives can sometimes change without us even noticing.
Were there any empty chairs at the dinner table over the holidays? Were there any new ones added? Did you get married, divorced or just changed jobs? Watch for things that are life altering. The kind of things that spin our lives in a new direction. If one of those things occurred, it might be time to sit down with the attorney and go over things. Most estate plans are built to anticipate changes but best to be sure.
Thanks for reading and happy new year.