Estate Planning: Title theft: Real or not?

I met with a nice gentleman a couple of weeks ago to discuss estate planning. At the end or our conversation, he said “I think I know the answer to this, but is title theft real or not?”
Now, for those of you wondering what title theft is, it’s essentially someone transferring title to your home without you knowing it. It also could include someone mortgaging your home without your involvement.
The way this is supposed to play out is someone finds the “title” to your home online and transfers it or uses it as collateral for a loan. You are then evicted from your home or left to pay a mortgage that you didn’t even know about.
There used to be radio commercials from various companies that claim that they can help you with title theft or protect you from it. I haven’t heard one in a while so maybe the home theft crisis is over, or maybe since the pandemic, people aren’t a easily scared anymore. Afterall, we’ve all been through a lot in the last 18 months or so.
In any case, don’t let it bother you too much. It’s extremely unlikely that anyone is going to take your home without you knowing it.
First off, the claim that people find the title to your home online could be true. In Indiana, deeds are public records that can be accessed by the general public. Some counties, Lake and Porter included, make a lot of recorded documents available online. So, if you worry that copies of your deed are available for anyone to look at them, I have some bad news for you. They can.
The problem is that finding the deed isn’t enough. In order to transfer title to your home, the thieves would need to forge a deed. Deeds in Indiana have to be witnessed or notarized before they can be recorded. That means that the thief would also have to steal your identity to obtain a notary stamp, or, at the very least, find a crooked notary public.
A lot of deeds also require an Indiana Sales Disclosure Form in order to record a deed. A sales disclosure form requires a lot of information that isn’t readily available about both the buyer and seller. The likelihood that the thief would have this is pretty unlikely.
Using a “stolen home” as collateral offers similar problems. Since the real estate meltdown in 2008, lending laws have tightened up. It requires a mountain of paper, identification and a blood sample to obtain a loan in today’s environment. Trust me: banks aren’t being fooled.
Now, there are some services out there that claim to lock up your title and protect your home. Honestly, it seems like the most these services can do is monitor your property and tell you if anyone recorded anything that could affect title. I don’t think they can prevent anyone from recording a document. Monitoring may have value, but it seems like something you could do yourself if you are concerned.
Personally, I don’t think title theft is a huge problem. I’m sure there are anecdotal cases out there that could be pointed at.
On the other hand, I’ve heard of homes getting hit by meteors, and most folks aren’t living in caves to avoid it, or hiring a service to tell them when it gets hit. Title theft is just one of those things that doesn’t keep me up at night and I don’t think it should keep you up either.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.