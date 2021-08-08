Estate Planning: Title theft: Real or not?

I met with a nice gentleman a couple of weeks ago to discuss estate planning. At the end or our conversation, he said “I think I know the answer to this, but is title theft real or not?”

Now, for those of you wondering what title theft is, it’s essentially someone transferring title to your home without you knowing it. It also could include someone mortgaging your home without your involvement.

The way this is supposed to play out is someone finds the “title” to your home online and transfers it or uses it as collateral for a loan. You are then evicted from your home or left to pay a mortgage that you didn’t even know about.

There used to be radio commercials from various companies that claim that they can help you with title theft or protect you from it. I haven’t heard one in a while so maybe the home theft crisis is over, or maybe since the pandemic, people aren’t a easily scared anymore. Afterall, we’ve all been through a lot in the last 18 months or so.

In any case, don’t let it bother you too much. It’s extremely unlikely that anyone is going to take your home without you knowing it.