Estate Planning: TOD deed refresher

I was in the Lake County Recorder’s Office this week. I record a lot of deeds so I’m kind of a regular.
On this week’s visit one of the nice folks behind the counter asked me if I was the guy who wrote the column in Sunday’s paper. When I answered yes, she told me that I should write about Transfer on Death Deeds (TOD Deeds). I’m not sure what prompted her request, but I’m guessing that it has something to do with people not understanding TOD Deeds and how they are created. In either case, this column is for you, Rosalinda.
As most of you know, you can name someone a Payable on Death (POD) beneficiary on your bank accounts. A TOD Deed offers a similar opportunity to name someone a TOD beneficiary on your real estate.
The real benefits of adding a TOD beneficiary result from the title to the property transferring as a matter of law without the need for probate. In other words, at the moment of the owner’s death, legal title transfers to the TOD beneficiary. The beneficiary has to put the world on notice that the owner has passed away and that they are now the owner by recording and a Transfer on Death Affidavit but that’s a pretty easy hurdle to jump.
TOD Deeds have changed how people approach estate planning, or at least it has for my practice. In the past, real estate was usually the difficult asset to plan for because there wasn’t a convenient way to transfer title outside of probate without the use of a trust. TOD Deeds changed all that and made it easy and cheap to plan for real estate.
In order to add a beneficiary to real estate, the owner must sign and record a TOD Deed naming the beneficiary or beneficiaries. A TOD Deed does not transfer title or grant a present interest in the real estate. In other words, a TOD Deed does not create an ownership interest in the real estate.
There is a downside to TOD Deeds. If you change your mind about the beneficiary, you have to record a document with the recorder’s office. You can’t just walk in to the office and tell them that you don’t want your ne’er do well son to be a beneficiary any more. You have to record a document that does that.
The most common way to remove a beneficiary, and I would argue the best way, is to record a new TOD Deed with the new beneficiaries. Another option is to record a detailed affidavit revoking the TOD designation. In either case, you have to take an affirmative step to remove the beneficiary designation. You can’t take care of it simply by signing a new will that leaves the real estate to someone other than the TOD beneficiary. You have to record a document.
Finally, remember that the folks at the recorder’s office are there to record the deed, not prepare it for you. Please don’t get mad at them if they tell you that you need an attorney to prepare the TOD Deed. They really do want to help you but there are limits as to what they can do.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.