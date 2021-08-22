Estate Planning: TOD deed refresher

In order to add a beneficiary to real estate, the owner must sign and record a TOD Deed naming the beneficiary or beneficiaries. A TOD Deed does not transfer title or grant a present interest in the real estate. In other words, a TOD Deed does not create an ownership interest in the real estate.

There is a downside to TOD Deeds. If you change your mind about the beneficiary, you have to record a document with the recorder’s office. You can’t just walk in to the office and tell them that you don’t want your ne’er do well son to be a beneficiary any more. You have to record a document that does that.

The most common way to remove a beneficiary, and I would argue the best way, is to record a new TOD Deed with the new beneficiaries. Another option is to record a detailed affidavit revoking the TOD designation. In either case, you have to take an affirmative step to remove the beneficiary designation. You can’t take care of it simply by signing a new will that leaves the real estate to someone other than the TOD beneficiary. You have to record a document.

Finally, remember that the folks at the recorder’s office are there to record the deed, not prepare it for you. Please don’t get mad at them if they tell you that you need an attorney to prepare the TOD Deed. They really do want to help you but there are limits as to what they can do.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0