Estate Planning: TOD deeds vs. life estates

Q: Is using a transfer on death deed better than using a life estate deed when trying to transfer real estate without probate?

A: Transferring title to real estate and retaining a life estate interest is a very different transfer than using a Transfer on Death (TOD) Deed. The result following your death may be that your loved ones will own the entirety of your home, but that doesn’t mean that they are the same thing or are a reasonable substitution for the other.

When you execute a TOD Deed, you retain complete ownership over the property and simply name a beneficiary or beneficiaries that take title to the property following your death. Until your death, the TOD designation is completely at the discretion of the owner of the property. If you want to withdraw the TOD designation or change it, you can. The named beneficiaries do not have any ownership interest in the real estate until your death.

Utilizing a life estate, or rather retaining a life estate, involves a grantor transferring title to the property to another but retaining the use and enjoyment of the property during the remainder of their lifetime. In other words, you transfer title to the home to your loved ones but retain the right to live in and use the home for the rest of your life.

First, it’s important to understand that a life estate is for “life.” The interest doesn’t go away if you can’t or choose not to live there. It’s also important to understand that transferring title to the real estate and retaining a life estate interest is a gift subject to all of the gifting consequences including, potentially, reporting the gift to the IRS.

Also, since you only own a life estate interest, you can’t sell or mortgage the property except for your life estate interest. Although life estate interests can be valued, the market for someone interested in purchasing a life estate is pretty slim.

Now, I’m not trying to say that there is never a good reason to transfer title to real estate while retaining a life estate interest, because there can be. However, transferring title to your home is a significant event that results in significant consequences, even if you retain a life estate. Just make sure that you understand those consequences before you do it.

Finally, to answer your question whether a TOD Deed is a better estate planning device than transferring title and retaining a life estate; it all depends on your circumstances and goals. For me, a TOD Deed will help you avoid probate and still be flexible enough to grow with your estate planning needs. In my opinion, a TOD Deed usually makes more sense than utilizing a life estate interest. In either case you should discuss your situation with an attorney before you make up your mind. Both have consequences and you should know what those are before you act.