Estate Planning: Totten Trusts are a thing of the past

Q: Does Indiana recognize Totten Trusts?

A: I have to admit that I laughed a little when I saw this email. I haven’t thought about Totten Trusts in probably 15 years, and I haven’t actually seen a Totten Trust Designation since the 1990s.

The simple answer is maybe, but it probably doesn’t matter anyway. Totten Trusts are sort of a relic of ancient estate planning that was long ago replaced by something better.

The Totten Trust concept came from an old case from out East. Essentially, how they work is this: a person titles a bank account in their name in trust for another person. In other words, John Doe would title the bank account John Doe in trust for Jane Doe. The result of a Totten Trust designation was that Jane Doe would receive the account after the death of John Doe.

The reason that Totten Trusts are controversial is that they don’t really meet the formal requirements to establish a trust. It’s really nothing more than a way of titling a bank account that gives it testamentary effect.

To call this sort of titling a trust is really misleading. Even worse, because of the informality and lack of a written instrument, Totten Trusts were sometimes referred to as a poor man’s trust. Yuck. I hate that nickname.

Totten Trusts were only available for bank accounts. You couldn’t use a Totten Trust designation for real estate or other types of assets. It was really a one-dimensional estate planning method.

Now, if you haven’t guessed it, the reason we don’t see Totten Trusts anymore is because they were replaced with something better: Payable on Death and Transfer on Death designations. POD and TOD designations pretty much eliminated the use of Totten Trusts, not that they were that widely used anyway. POD and TOD designations were clearer and more flexible than a Totten Trust could ever hope to be.

If you are thinking of using a Totten Trust designation these days, I think you’ll have a tough time. Not only have they been replaced by better options, it’s unlikely that anyone at your bank will know what you are talking about. If you are lucky enough to find an old-time banker who is familiar with Totten Trusts, I’ll bet they have the same reaction I had. They’ll probably laugh.