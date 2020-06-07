Estate Planning: Transferring real estate without probate

Now you may be thinking that something like that would never happen to you, and you're probably right. However, it could, and that's why I rarely recommend joint tenancy as a way to transfer title to real estate without probate.

A trust, on the other hand, doesn't create a present interest in the real estate. By utilizing a trust, the trustee can transfer title to the real estate after your death, avoiding the need for probate and the issues that joint tenancy can create. You can also change your mind and convey the property to someone else should you decide to do so. The down side to trusts is cost. Trusts can be expensive to set up.

Another option is to use a Transfer-on-Death deed. A TOD deed allows you to name a beneficiary to the real estate allowing probate avoidance. A TOD deed also avoids present interest problems that potentially arise from joint tenancy because the beneficiary doesn't obtain an interest until after your death. A TOD deed doesn't create anything other than an expectation, and you can always change your mind. Finally, TOD deeds are inexpensive to create and record.

There are a lot of ways to plan for an orderly transfer of title to real estate following death. Before you decide on which one is for you, it's best to sit down with an attorney to discuss the options and risks. When making decisions that affect the title to real estate, it's best to talk to someone in the know.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0