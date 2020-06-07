Estate Planning: Transferring real estate without probate

Q: If a person wants to transfer their home without probate, is it better to use a trust or just add them on as joint tenant?
A: Either way should result in the property being transferred without the need for probate, however, the transfers take place very differently and it's important to understand how and why.
When you add someone to the title as joint tenant with rights of survivorship, they become a joint owner. After the death of one of the joint owners, the surviving joint owner(s) receive their interest in the home as a result of their rights of survivorship.
If that is your only goal, joint tenancy should work. However, I'm not a big fan of using joint tenancy if your only goal is to avoid probate. The problem with joint tenancy is that you are giving the joint tenant an immediate interest in your property. In other words, they will become a part owner.
That may not sound too bad until you consider that granting them an ownership interest includes all the rights and risks associated with land ownership. If you want to sell the property or mortgage it, all of the owners would have to agree. In addition, if one of the owners has a judgment entered against them, it can attach to their interest resulting in your property being liened. It's also possible for a joint owner to sue to partition the land and possibly force a sale.
Now you may be thinking that something like that would never happen to you, and you're probably right. However, it could, and that's why I rarely recommend joint tenancy as a way to transfer title to real estate without probate.
A trust, on the other hand, doesn't create a present interest in the real estate. By utilizing a trust, the trustee can transfer title to the real estate after your death, avoiding the need for probate and the issues that joint tenancy can create. You can also change your mind and convey the property to someone else should you decide to do so. The down side to trusts is cost. Trusts can be expensive to set up.
Another option is to use a Transfer-on-Death deed. A TOD deed allows you to name a beneficiary to the real estate allowing probate avoidance. A TOD deed also avoids present interest problems that potentially arise from joint tenancy because the beneficiary doesn't obtain an interest until after your death. A TOD deed doesn't create anything other than an expectation, and you can always change your mind. Finally, TOD deeds are inexpensive to create and record.
There are a lot of ways to plan for an orderly transfer of title to real estate following death. Before you decide on which one is for you, it's best to sit down with an attorney to discuss the options and risks. When making decisions that affect the title to real estate, it's best to talk to someone in the know.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
