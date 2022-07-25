Estate Planning: Trust property and mortgages

Q: How does titling your home in a trust affect your mortgage? Does it make it difficult to obtain a new mortgage?

A: As you clearly understand, when you transfer land into the a trust, you are in fact changing how it is titled. For example, you may be changing the title from Jane Doe and John Doe, husband and wife, to Jane Doe and John Doe as trustees for the Jane and John Doe revocable trust dated Aug. 1, 2019. Even though both names are still in the title, a change has been made. Jane and John no longer own their home: their trust owns it with them as trustees.

Although subtle, the change is what enables the trust establish ownership and for it to provide all of the benefits that you created it for in the first place. If the real estate isn't in the name of the trust, it may not be able to offer you the benefits that you had anticipated.

Back to your question: If you have an existing mortgage, chances are pretty good that you won't notice any change and nothing further should need to be done.

However, I still recommend to my clients that they check with their lender before the transfer. Most lenders and their mortgage documents know that it is possible that a mortgagee may do some estate planning that could include a trust. In most cases, changing title to the real estate will not result in an acceleration of the loan but I still think it's a good idea to check. Remember that it's easier to avoid a problem than to solve it later.

Likewise, obtaining a new mortgage on the property shouldn't be an issue. How the bank handles it can vary a little but the trust shouldn't prevent you from obtaining the mortgage.

In most circumstances, the grantors/trustees still borrow the money and the trustees execute the mortgage on behalf of the trust. Easy peasy.

Although it hasn't happened in a while, I have encountered some banks that insist that the trustee convey the property back to the borrowers for the lending. After the mortgage has been recorded, the borrowers transfer title to the property back to the trust. An extra step that I think is unnecessary in most cases but that's the bank's call.

The process can vary a little but for the most part, utilizing a trust will not impact a person's existing mortgage or their ability to obtain one later on. May be a few low hurdles to jump over but nothing that should stop someone from creating a trust estate plan.