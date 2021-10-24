Estate Planning: Trusts and real estate transactions

Q: My home is in my revocable trust. I’m thinking about selling it and downsizing. Is there anything special that I have to do to sell it since a trust owns it? If I buy a new home, how do I get it into the trust?

A: There isn’t really anything special that you need to do to sell the home. The procedure is a little different but isn’t overly complicated.

Remember that since the trust owns the home, it is legally the seller in the real estate transaction. When you set up the trust, you were likely told that you could continue to treat the property as your own; and you can. However, the trust is a separate legal entity and even though you are the grantor and the beneficiary, you still have to respect the entity’s legally recognized status.

The first thing to remember is that since the trust is selling the home, the deed has to come from it. In other words, rather than personally issuing a warranty deed, the trust will issue its Trustee’s Deed. Assuming that you are also the trustee, you will still sign the deed in that capacity.

You will also likely need to prove that you are the duly appointed and acting trustee. I know that the trust document says you are, but proof may still be required.