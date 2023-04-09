Q: I just want a quick answer: are trusts better than wills?

A: Here’s your quick answer: Sometimes.

This question comes up a lot. Do I need a will or a trust? The answer depends on the circumstances and the needs of the client.

People think that they need a trust for a variety of reasons. It could be something they read or perhaps something they were told by someone who has a trust. Sometimes the need for a trust results from something that they are desperately trying to accomplish and a trust offers the most convenient way to accomplish it.

Now don’t get me wrong, I like trusts. I mean, I like them a lot. I’ve been working with them for almost 30 years and I’m a big fan. However, having said that, trusts aren’t for everyone. That’s why it’s important to get good advice.

When most people ask about trusts, two words tend to come up: probate avoidance. A properly drafted and funded trust can help avoid probate, but that isn’t all it can do. Trusts offer a convenient way to transfer wealth. Trusts can offer privacy and confidentiality. Trusts can allow a person to plan around a difficult-to-transfer asset such as out-of-state real estate. Trusts can also offer benefits to the grantors during their lifetimes. Trusts offer a lot of good things.

One of the big drawbacks to trusts is their cost. Trusts are expensive. Not nearly as expensive as when I first started practicing but they can be expensive to draft. On the hand, so is probate so the tradeoff may come down to paying the attorney now or paying the attorney later.

Wills offer all of the testamentary benefits that trusts offer but none of the benefits to the creator during their lifetime. Until you pass away, a will is just a piece of paper. It’s an important piece of paper, but still just a piece of paper.

Wills are also cost effective compared to trusts. Creating a will is going to hit you in the pocketbook a lot less hard than a trust. On the other hand, if the will ends up in probate, it will likely cost a lot more to administer the estate than to administer a conduit trust.

An estate plan that relies on a will and utilizes beneficiary designations and TOD deeds may be able to avoid probate just like a trust. It’s usually a little less flexible than a trust, but probate can still be avoided.

If you are considering a trust, talk to an attorney and get all of the facts. Determine your goals and plan accordingly. It may be that you should consider a trust. On the other hand, it may be that all you need is a will, a TOD deed, beneficiary designations and Powers of Attorney and Health Care Representative designations to accomplish your goals and still avoid probate. Listen to your options and then decide.