Q: We are preparing to start our estate plan. We are pulling everything together that we think the attorney will need, but we are afraid that we might miss something. What do you think are the most common estate planning mistakes that people make and how do we avoid them?
A: Most mistakes can be avoided, so don’t panic. Your attorney will guide you through the process and in the end, everything will work out.
However, if you want me to name a couple of the most common mistakes that people make when planning their estates, I can think of two big ones.
The first one really has nothing to do with the planning, but rather the not planning. Procrastination is the biggest problem that I see in estate planning. People simply put it off or don’t even think about it.
I understand why people don’t like to plan because it can be uncomfortable thinking about your mortality. Coming to terms with the fact that one day will be your last can lead to some strong emotional feelings. Let’s face it; no one likes to think about their death. Then you throw in the fact that you have to talk to an attorney and things can get really dicey.
However, most of the estate planning problems that I have encountered resulted from not putting your affairs in order, rather than mistakes made in the planning. I’m not saying that mistakes are never made, but your family is far more likely to have to deal with issues relating to your not planning rather than your planning poorly.
The second most common mistake that I see comes from not being completely open with the attorney and disclosing everything. Again, I get it. It’s not easy to sit down with a stranger and talk about all of your most private things, even when that stranger is an attorney.
However, the attorney can’t solve your problem if she doesn’t know it’s a problem. If you withhold things, something might get missed and that’s not good.
To me, if you can avoid these two situations, you’re ahead in the game. The rest will work itself out.
The moral of the story is get to getting, and be honest and open when you get there.
And stop worrying about everything that can go wrong because it’s going to be OK. Trust me.