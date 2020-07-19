Estate Planning: Types of probate

Q: My will calls for unsupervised administration. Is there a supervised administration, and if so, why is unsupervised administration better? Does it really make a difference?
A: There are generally two types of probate estate administrations: supervised and unsupervised.
Some attorneys would argue that there is a third type known affectionately as an informal administration, which utilizes affidavits to transfer assets as opposed to going through a court proceeding. I’m not really a fan of the term informal administration. I see why some would call it that, but to me, it's really a way of avoiding probate. Informal administration advocates: I look forward to your emails.
When you go into court to be appointed personal representative of an estate, the court designates the estate as a supervised or unsupervised administration. The main difference is the amount of court involvement.
Under a supervised administration, the court is intimately involved in the administration. Basically, before the personal representative can do most things required for administration, the court has to approve it. Because the court is extensively involved in the administration, things tend to take longer. Since the personal representative requires a court order before taking major actions, it requires a lot of hearings and court time. That’s time consuming and expensive.
On the other hand, in an unsupervised administration, the court takes a hands-off approach. Essentially, the court appoints a personal representative and directs them to file an inventory and administer the estate.
When the personal representative has completed the administration, they file a closing statement with the court detailing the action that was taken. The beneficiaries of the estate then have three months to object. If no objections are filed, the court approves the closing statement, discharges the personal representative and closes the estate.
Because there is less court involvement, an unsupervised administration tends to be quicker and less expensive.
Although I usually prefer to proceed under an unsupervised administration because they tend to be faster, cheaper and less time consuming. However, there are times when a supervised administration is preferable.
When an estate is particularly complicated, I like having the court involved to help make decisions. I also like supervised administrations when beneficiaries are at odds. When I suspect the beneficiaries are going to question every action of the personal representative, obtaining a court order gives everyone an opportunity to make their case before the court and it decides. That court order also protects the personal representative since they can defend their actions by pointing to the court order authorizing it.
Finally, just because the court has authorized proceeding under an unsupervised administration, it can be converted to a supervised administration by petitioning the court. If a beneficiary has concerns about how the personal representative is administering the estate, he or she can ask the court to convert it to a supervised administration.
Likewise, if the personal representative has to make a decision that they know is going to make beneficiaries unhappy, they can ask the court for direction which will convert the estate to a supervised administration.
