Estate Planning: Types of probate

On the other hand, in an unsupervised administration, the court takes a hands-off approach. Essentially, the court appoints a personal representative and directs them to file an inventory and administer the estate.

When the personal representative has completed the administration, they file a closing statement with the court detailing the action that was taken. The beneficiaries of the estate then have three months to object. If no objections are filed, the court approves the closing statement, discharges the personal representative and closes the estate.

Because there is less court involvement, an unsupervised administration tends to be quicker and less expensive.

Although I usually prefer to proceed under an unsupervised administration because they tend to be faster, cheaper and less time consuming. However, there are times when a supervised administration is preferable.