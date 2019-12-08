I received an interesting text from a buddy over the Thanksgiving holiday. The text read “Does my wife need to be on the mortgage? She isn’t on the mortgage or the title to the home. Will she still get the house?”
I’m not sure what made him think of this during Thanksgiving, but estate planning and turkey are two of my favorite things. First I giggled a little and then I asked him if he had a will and he said no.
As most of you know, if you die without a will you have died intestate. As most of you also know, if you die intestate, Indiana, like most states, provides you with a set of testamentary distribution instructions located in what is affectionately referred to as the intestate statutes.
Under Indiana’s intestate statutes, a surviving spouse generally receives one half of the deceased spouse’s estate. It’s obviously more nuanced than that but that’s generally how it works for surviving spouses, unless they are second or subsequent spouses who did not have children with the decedent. In that case they receive even less.
After the holiday, I talked with my buddy some more about his situation. I told him that if he died this week, his wife would likely receive half the house and his kids would receive the other half. He didn’t seem bothered by that until I reminded him that his kids are all under the age of 10. At that point I think it dawned on him that a 6-year-old owning real estate probably wasn’t a great idea.
My buddy’s situation is a classic example of why you should plan. Sure, you can rely on the intestate statutes, but if you do, make sure that you consider all of the consequences. The testamentary affect of the intestate statutes aren’t always what you expect. When I discuss the distributions under intestacy with clients, most of them are surprised to learn that a surviving spouse doesn’t get everything.
Certainly, the distribution of property following death is important, however, my buddy’s needs aren’t limited to getting his stuff to his loved ones. My buddy has young children who will likely need someone to care for them. The intestate code doesn’t indicate who should be a minor’s guardian. Ultimately that decision will be made by a judge. Unless he and his wife indicate whom they would like to be their children’s guardian, they will not have a say.
This is one of the problems that people run into when they don’t plan: unexpected things can and do happen. If my buddy does nothing, it’s possible that his minor children could end up owning part of his home and he will have no say in who will raise his children.
Just let me be clear: that’s not a good estate plan.